AKME Fintrade (India) Limited Appoints Akash Jain as CEO, Expands with New offices in Ahmedabad and Branch Bhilwara

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 17: Aasaan Loans - Powered by AKME Fintrade India Ltd., a leading technology-driven lending platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Akash Jain as the new CEO. This key leadership change marks a significant milestone for Aasaan Loans as it continues to enhance its offerings and strategic vision.

Akash Jain, the newly appointed CEO, is a Chartered Accountant with more than two decades of work experience in various fields including Management Consultancy, Audits, Fundraising for corporates and other entities through Equity and Debt, Taxation, Company Law Matters, Information System Audit, IT System Consultancy, and more. He has been associated with various NBFCs and HFCs, advising them on operational, procedural, and compliance matters, and has been instrumental in designing and implementing enterprise software for corporates and other entities. Before taking on this responsibility, he served as Advisor & Treasury Head with Aasaan Loans.

In addition to this leadership appointment, Aasaan Loans proudly announces the grand opening of its new regional office in Ahmedabad and its New Branch in Bhilwara. The inauguration ceremonies took place on July 11, 2024, marking further expansion of Aasaan Loans' reach to offer financial solutions to small businesses in Ahmedabad, Bhilwara, and neighbouring Tier 3 and 4 markets.

Located at B-601, Shivanta One, Next to Hare Krishna Complex, Pritam Nagar, Paldi, Ahmedabad, and Shivam Complex, Sahada Chouraya, Gangapur, Bhilwara, Rajasthan - 311801, the new branches are strategically positioned to cater to the diverse financial needs of the thriving business communities in these regions. With its technology-driven approach and commitment to providing credit to those with potential and intent, Aasaan Loans aims to empower small businesses by offering them quick monetary assistance and tailored financial solutions.

Aasaan Loans is built on the core values of Trustworthiness, Transparency, and Efficiency and strives to be the ideal online platform for small businesses seeking reliable financial support. The company's diverse range of products includes Aasaan Vehicle Loans for 2 & 4 wheelers, Aasaan Saral Udyog Loan, Aasaan Mahila Udyog Loan, Aasaan Farm Equipment Loan, and Aasaan Loan Against Property. These customized offerings are designed to meet the unique requirements of small businesses and facilitate their growth.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of our new Regional office in Ahmedabad and new branch in Bhilwara," said Chairman & Managing Director, Nirmal Kumar Jain, spokesperson for Aasaan Loans. "This expansion represents our commitment to supporting small businesses in Tier 3 and 4 markets and our dedication to providing them with convenient access to credit. By empowering small businesses, we contribute to the overall economic growth and development of these regions."

Aasaan Loans' mission is to assist small businesses in unlocking their full potential by offering them reliable financial solutions with ease and efficiency. With its user-friendly online assisted platform and personalized customer service, Aasaan Loans aims to simplify the lending process and make it accessible to businesses across Ahmedabad and Bhilwara.

For more information about Aasaan Loans and its offerings, please visit Aasaan Loans www.aasaanloans.com

About Aasaan Loans:

Aasaan Loans, powered by Akme Fintrade India Limited (AFIL), empowers small businesses in India with access to growth capital. AIFL, with its 25-year legacy in traditional lending services, has served over 200,000 customers across 20 branches in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Recognizing the limitations faced by small businesses in obtaining loans through conventional channels, Aasaan Loans leverages a unique data-driven approach. Our platform gathers and analyzes business data from multiple sources to assess creditworthiness and business performance within the industry context. This differentiated approach allows us to identify promising businesses with lower risk profiles, thereby enabling them to access the financing they need to thrive.

Aasaan Loans offers a quick and hassle-free loan application process with minimal documentation and reduced costs. Our commitment is to provide a seamless experience that puts businesses on the fast track to growth.

For more details visit: Aasaan Loans

