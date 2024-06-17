Akme fintrade Ltd. India Ltd. IPO ( Aasaan Loans IPO) opens on 19 th June, 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: Akme Fintrade (India) Limited is a RBI registered, leading Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) established in 1996. The IPO opens on 19 th June 2024 and closes 21st June 2024. It is a fresh issue of 11, 00,000 shares. Book Built issue aggregating up to 132 cr.

Akme Fintrade (India) Limited has been at the forefront of fostering financial inclusion and empowerment across rural and semi-urban geographies in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. With over two decades of experience, Akme Fintrade (India) Limited has built a strong reputation for understanding and addressing the unique financial needs and aspirations of the rural populace.

Trusted by over 200,000 customers, Akme Fintrade (India) Limited offers a range of tailored financial solutions, including Vehicle Finance and Secured Business

Finance Products, that fuel growth and prosperity.

aasaanloans.com is a digital lending platform powered by Akme Fintrade (India) Limited (AFIL) and is pre-integrated with 30+ third-party APIs, making the operational process easier & faster. This differentiated approach aids in the identification of businesses with low risk and high promise, thereby providing opportunities for those who previously had no access to long or short-term financing.

Objects of the Issue (Aasaan Loans IPO Objectives)

The company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from the Issue towards augmenting the capital base of the company to fulfil its future capital requirements, which are anticipated to arise as a result of the expansion of the business and assets. Further, a portion of the proceeds from the Issue will be used towards meeting Issue-related expenses.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager of the Aasaan Loans IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor