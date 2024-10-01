AKPA: Redefining professional hair & skincare with herbal expertise and modern innovation

New Delhi [India], October 1: As a sister brand to Anzalp Herbal Products Pvt. Ltd. , AKPA is the proud home of two distinct brands: Teeva, a natural hair care line, and Anherb Professional, a premium skincare range. Both brands are tailored specifically for salon professionals who seek products that blend the finest natural ingredients with cutting-edge innovation. AKPA represents a new era in holistic beauty, where nature meets science to deliver high-performance, sustainable solutions for hair and skin.

Teeva: Natural Hair Care

At Teeva, we believe that the true beauty of hair lies in its natural health and vitality. Our name, TEEVA, embodies the elements of nature that inspire each product we create. Rooted in the principles of purity and sustainability, Teeva's hair care line, which includes shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, and nourishing hair spa creams, is thoughtfully crafted to bring out the best in your hair. Every formula harnesses the richness of nature’s bounty—free from harmful chemicals—to nourish, protect, and revitalize hair from root to tip.

Our philosophy:

True: At Teeva, truth is at the core of everything we do. We stay true to nature by using only pure, natural ingredients, and remain transparent in how we craft our products. We believe in simple, effective hair care that works in harmony with nature.

Virtuous: Our virtuous approach means we prioritize ethical practices and sustainability. From sourcing natural ingredients to environmentally friendly packaging, we ensure that Teeva's products are as kind to the planet as they are to your hair.

Authentic: Authenticity drives us to remain faithful to our roots. We believe in nature's ability to deliver real results, and our products are a testament to that. With Teeva, you can expect genuine solutions for your hair care needs without compromising on quality or integrity.

Teeva stands for True, Virtuous, Authentic—a brand that resonates with those who seek honest, ethical, and naturally effective hair care.

Anherb Professional: Natural Skincare for Salons

Anherb Professional is a skincare brand that marries traditional herbal wisdom with modern skincare science. We understand that true beauty comes from a foundation of healthy, radiant skin, and that's why our products are designed to nourish, protect, and restore balance to all skin types. Made from the finest natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals, Anherb Professional offers a gentle yet powerful approach to skincare.

Our range is crafted with salon professionals in mind, ensuring that each product delivers visible results without compromising on safety or purity. Whether it's soothing sensitive skin, reducing signs of aging, or enhancing your skin's natural glow, Anherb Professional combines the best of nature and science to offer a pure, holistic skincare experience. Let your clients experience the vitality of natural beauty with Anherb Professional and bring out their radiant, glowing skin.

Mr. Raunak Varma, National sales Head, envisions AKPA as a leader in professional beauty care, blending nature and innovation. He believes Teeva represents more than just hair care—it's a commitment to using pure, natural ingredients that nurture and revitalize hair while upholding ethical practices. Under his leadership, Teeva will set the standard for sustainable, high-performance hair care that salons can trust.

For Anherb Professional, Mr. Varma sees it as the ideal skincare brand for salons, combining traditional herbal wisdom with modern science. His goal is to make Anherb Professional the top choice for salons seeking natural, gentle, and effective skincare solutions. Under his guidance, AKPA aims to become a trusted name in the professional beauty industry, delivering ethical, results-driven products.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor