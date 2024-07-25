Akshai Sarin Creates History With Record For “The World’s Largest Musical Installation

First-of-its-kind achievement to convert the First and Largest Passenger Cruise Ship into a Musical Instrument by Indian artist, technologist, entrepreneur and innovator



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Akshai Sarin, a trailblazing artist from India, has etched his name in history by achieving an unprecedented feat at the intersection of technology, music, and art. With “Sonokinesis,” Sarin traveled to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand – transforming one of the world’s largest passenger cruise ships, Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Spectrum of the Seas, into a colossal, playable music installation. This mammoth vessel, exceeding 1,100 feet in length, stands as tall as an 18-story building and weighs a staggering 169,379 gross tons.

Expressing his excitement about this groundbreaking accomplishment, Akshai Sarin stated, “We are supremely excited about creating The World's Largest Musical Installation. This is a testament to the limitless possibilities of Sonokinesis and its potential. We have exciting invitations to transform iconic international monuments, as well as offline activations and viral content for leading brands.”

Sarin’s achievement is not only a testament to his visionary artistry but also marks the first time in the world that a cruise ship of this magnitude has been transformed into a playable music instrument. Akshai Sarin proudly showcases the limitless possibilities of Sonokinesis, AI and Gesture recognition technology – by integrating it with ordinary surfaces to make them ‘smart'.

After performing in over 20 countries, taking Sonokinesis to countries like Singapore, Brazil, India, Maldives, and the UAE, Sarin’s innovative approach to music and technology has gained international acclaim. Sonokinesis, a project he has been prototyping and refining for the past five years, involves turning everyday objects and surfaces into mesmerizing musical instruments.

Akshai recently embarked on a historic journey to push the boundaries of Sonokinesis to new heights. In the presence of Royal Caribbean’s global leadership team, he played the drums, melodies, and even a full song on the ship’s hull and interior. Cruise passengers were invited to participate, creating a truly immersive and enchanting experience.



As an artist with deep roots in India, Akshai recognizes the profound connection between the nation and music—a cultural tapestry woven with diverse melodies, rhythms, and traditions. In undertaking this groundbreaking feat, he takes immense pride in representing India on a global stage, contributing to the legacy of a country where music is not merely an art form but a way of life.

“India’s cultural heritage is steeped in the melodic echoes of centuries, making music an integral part of our identity. Being the first Indian to embark on transforming one of the world’s largest cruise ships into a playable musical instrument is not just a personal achievement; it’s a tribute to the artistic spirit that resonates across the nation” Akshai shared with a sense of national pride.

Akshai Sarin’s quest to break world records and explore the boundaries of music and technology has not only garnered global attention but also inspired admiration. His innovative Sonokinesis performances continue to push the boundaries of art and creativity, leaving audiences in awe.

In the weeks to come, as Akshai captures more video content onboard the cruise ship, he aims to not only break records but to weave a musical narrative that transcends borders, inviting people from diverse backgrounds to join in the celebration of music, technology, and the vibrant spirit of sound.

Watch a behind the scenes video of the achievement here.

About Akshai Sarin

Akshai Sarin is an acclaimed artist and innovator hailing from India, known for his recent groundbreaking ‘Sonokinesis' performances. With a passion for pushing the boundaries of technology and creativity, Sarin’s work has captivated audiences worldwide, earning him recognition as a pioneer in the fusion of music, technology, and art.



With his first international album release at the age of 16, Akshai is one of the youngest Indian acts to headline alongside top-flight international artists all over the globe, playing at festivals alongside the Black Eyed Peas, Beyonce, and Deadmau5. From Singapore Formula 1, EXIT Festival Serbia, to uber-clubs like Ministry of Sound and India's very own Sunburn Festival. Akshai has multi-platinum collaborations in exotic nations like the Philippines, music videos on air in Russia. His last album was released on Universal Music, with previous releases on SonyBMG, Armin Van Buuren's Armada imprint, and DJ Tiesto-founded Black Hole Recordings.

Learn more about Akshai Sarin and his innovative projects at akshaisarin.com. Witness firsthand how Sarin’s passion for pushing the limits has created a unique and captivating artistic landscape.

About Sonokinesis

Sonokinesis, a groundbreaking music, art and technology project meticulously developed by Akshai Sarin over the past five years, is redefining the landscape of participatory engagement and storytelling. This visionary initiative revolves around the transformation of everyday surfaces and objects into dynamic, playable musical instruments.



Sarin’s prowess in Sonokinesis has garnered international acclaim, with captivating performances in diverse locations such as Singapore, Brazil, India, Maldives, and the UAE. Noteworthy instances include transforming a commonplace coffee table into a musical masterpiece, streamed live to an audience of 15 million social media followers. His innovative spirit also led to the conversion of an Armani Exchange retail store into a musical instrument, contributing to charitable causes in collaboration with Oracle, Grey Goose, and Taj Hotels.

The versatility of Sonokinesis was further demonstrated when Sarin converted a surfboard for a Ministry of Tourism event, captivating a live audience of 40,000 people. These extraordinary performances showcase the project’s ability to transcend conventional boundaries and create immersive musical experiences.

For a deeper dive into the world of Sonokinesis and to witness its groundbreaking performances, visit sonokinesis.com, akshaisarin.com/sonokinesis. Akshai Sarin’s innovation continues to push the boundaries of art and technology, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor