Akshai Sarin Makes Waves by Converting Cruise Ship into the 'World's Largest Musical Instrument' in Record-Breaking Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: India's leading disruptive and culture marketing agency, TTOGETHER.co, has reached a new high note in celebrating its 10th anniversary. Led by the artistic and innovative Founder Akshai Sarin, the agency transformed a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Spectrum of the Seas, into the world's largest musical installation.

This groundbreaking project, titled "Sonokinesis," turned the massive 1,100-foot-long, 18 storey tall ship into a playable musical instrument. The feat involved integrating cutting-edge AI and gesture recognition technology to create "smart" musical surfaces across the vessel. Passengers and Royal Caribbean's global leadership, including President of SilverSea Cruises Bert Hernandez and Senior Vice President of International Angie Stephen, all had the opportunity to immerse themselves in this unique musical experience.

Sarin expressed his excitement, stating, "We are proud of creating The World's Largest Musical Installation. This is a testament to the limitless possibilities of Sonokinesis and its potential. Up next, are projects to transform iconic international monuments, as well as offline activations and viral content for leading brands."

A Decade of Disruptive Marketing

TOGETHER.co was founded in 2014 by Sarin, after his role in the founding India leadership team at energy drink Red Bull, as their first National Culture Manager. His agency has a decade-long history of creating disruptive marketing campaigns for renowned brands like Armani Exchange, W Hotels, Heineken, Superdry, Diageo, Mother Dairy and many more. Their services span a wide range, including print, TV, radio, digital, experiential marketing, influencer marketing, design, and IP creation.

Celebrating Indian Heritage on the Global Stage

Sarin, immensely proud of his Indian roots, sees Sonokinesis as a way to showcase his country's cultural identity on the international stage. "Music and technology are a fundamental part of India's cultural identity," he says. "Transforming one of the world's largest cruise ships into a musical instrument is not just a personal milestone; it's a celebration of the spirit that defines our nation."

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Marketing & Technology

For a closer look at this record-breaking feat, a behind-the-scenes video of the project is available for viewing here.

The versatility of Sonokinesis allows it to be adapted to various settings, from intimate venues to large-scale installations. One notable example was when the team transformed spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's coffee table into a musical masterpiece, in front of 20,000 spectators and 15 million social media viewers. Another highlight was converting an Armani Exchange retail store into a musical instrument, as part of their "New Energy, Same Spirit' brand campaign. They have also deployed sonokinetic performances, contributing to charitable causes in collaboration with Oracle, Grey Goose, and Taj Hotels.

