Akshara International School Ranked Among India’s Top Institutions for Excellence in Education

Akshara International School ranks top 8 in India

New Delhi [India], October 18: A proud moment for Akshara International School!

We are delighted to announce that Akshara International School has been ranked among the Top 8 Schools in India and 2nd in Telangana & Hyderabad in the prestigious “Great Schools to Teach and Learn” category by Education World, India's leading education publication. The award, presented in New Delhi, honors schools that excel in teaching quality, learning outcomes, and student well-being, values deeply rooted in Akshara's mission.

Our CEO, Mr. Madan Mohan Rao, received this prestigious honor on behalf of the Akshara family. The school's success reflects 15 years of dedication to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development. With 8 branches across Telangana, including L.B. Nagar, A.S. Rao Nagar, Kukatpally, Nadergul, Pocharam, Kismatpur, Suchitra, and Karimnagar, each 3.5-acre campus is equipped with smart classrooms, advanced labs, digital spaces, and strong CBSE & Cambridge curricula.

Beyond academics, Akshara nurtures well-rounded development through sports, arts, robotics, theatre, yoga, and leadership programs. With IIT-JEE and NEET foundation courses integrated from middle school, students are prepared for both academic excellence and future success.

With expert faculty, consistent academic results, and achievements in state and national competitions, Akshara International School proudly stands among India's leading institutions inspiring every learner to dream, achieve, and lead with confidence.

www.akshara.edu.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor