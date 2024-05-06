Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Key Tips for Gold Buying on this Auspicious Festival

Akshay Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious day to buy gold and jewelry. It becomes crucial for buyers to know the different types of gold and silver being sold in the market and how to measure the purity of these precious metals.

Also Read | Indian startup Mindgrove unveils 1st indigenous high-performance chip

Vikas Singh, Managing Director of MSTC-PAMP, has said that customers should ideally buy 99.99 pure and 24-karat gold. While buying gold, one should prefer shops that are trusted in the market, are certified, and have established jewelers. This will ensure that one gets quality metal and does not get duped into buying inferior material.

One has to pay special attention to the making of the jewelry. Customers can also visit multiple certified shops to match rates and avail better deals. Hallmarks are an important factor in determining the purity and trustworthiness of the jewelry. The quality standard (BIS) is also a marker of good quality. These markers are the best way to determine the credibility of gold products.

Additionally, the customer should create a budget before buying gold. While buying gold Akshay Tritiya is considered auspicious, one needs to make sure that additional expenses are not incurred on the day.