Akums Reports Q4 FY25 with 12.4% Revenue Growth, FY25 Adj. EBITDA Remained Strong at 12.3%

New Delhi [India], May 27: Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India's largest contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The fourth quarter marked a significant rebound in performance, laying a strong foundation for continued growth and global expansion.

In Q4 FY25, Akums reported revenue of Rs.1,073 crore, reflecting a robust 12.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The company posted a 10.4% EBITDA margin. Building on its Q4 momentum, Akums closed FY25 with consolidated total income of Rs. 4,170 crore and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3%, a 7-basis point improvement from the previous year. The company continued its focus on enhancing its product mix, building a differentiated, research-driven portfolio, and expanding its global presence.

One of the key developments during the fiscal year was securing an approx. EUR200 million contract for the manufacture and supply of pharmaceutical products to regulated European markets a milestone that significantly expands Akums' global CDMO footprint. The commercial supplies for this will begin in 2027. To support its expanding footprint, Akums invested Rs. 272 crore in capital expenditure during FY25. which now stands at 49.6 billion units annually. This infrastructure scale-up ensures readiness for large-scale domestic CDMO operations as well as global pharma opportunities.

Akums also maintained a strong R&D focus, investing Rs. 130 crore which is over 3% of revenue. With 973 DCGI approvals now, the company's product portfolio has over 4,000 commercialized formulations. This is across multiple therapeutic areas across 60+ dosage forms.

Segmental Performance Overview

Akums' flagship business, CDMO, contributed ~78% to the group turnover with an adjusted EBITDA of 14.1% in FY 25. The company's domestic branded formulation business segment reported ~9% growth while international branded formulation business grew by ~14%. Trade generics and API segment continue to be in operational loss this fiscal, but the company is taking firm measures to cut the losses in the coming fiscal.

Strategic Focus and Future Outlook

Despite making meaningful progress across key business segments, Akums reported flat year-on-year revenue, largely due to muted industry volumes and price erosion in APIs. The company, however, continued to invest in long-term growth drivers to consolidate its leadership position in India's pharmaceutical landscape and lay the foundation for global CDMO expansion.

With an R&D spend, up 16% from FY24, Akums continues to deepen its innovation capabilities, develop complex formulations, and enrich its portfolio. The company's emphasis on quality-focused manufacturing, novel delivery formats, and patient-centric innovations ensures that its offerings are both globally relevant and therapeutically effective.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director, said, " As we look back on the year we got listed, we also look ahead with a renewed sense of purpose. Our entry into Europe is a pivotal step for the Akums' global CDMO expansion. Coupled with strategic capacity expansion and a sharp focus on differentiated offerings, we are laying the foundation for Akums to emerge as a trusted global CDMO. We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders and to delivering healthcare solutions that impact lives across geographies."

Mr. Sandeep Jain, Managing Director, added, "It gives us immense pride to close FY25 on a positive note, especially in a year marked by volatility across the pharmaceutical industry. Despite price erosion in APIs and slowing volumes, Akums remained focused on the fundamentalsoperational discipline, innovation, and global ambition. Our new injectable facility is now operational, our R&D engine is stronger than ever, and our differentiated portfolio continues to resonate with partners. These are exciting times, as we accelerate our transformation into a global pharmaceutical manufacturing organization."

