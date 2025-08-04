Akzo Nobel India net profit falls 20 pc to 91 crore in Q1; revenue down 4 pc

Mumbai, Aug 4 Akzo Nobel India Limited reported a decline in net profit and revenue for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company's net profit fell to Rs 91 crore during the April-June quarter, falling 20 per cent from Rs 114.6 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago (Q1 FY25).

On a sequential basis, profit also declined from Rs 107.5 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), signalling continued margin pressure.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 1,004.1 crore, compared to Rs 1,046.9 crore in Q1 FY25 (a decline of nearly 4 per cent), and Rs 1,024.9 crore in the preceding quarter.

Meanwhile, the operating costs of the company remained relatively stable.

The total expenses in Q1 FY26 came in at Rs 881.6 crore, slightly down from Rs 891.17 crore a year ago and Rs 887.5 crore in the preceding quarter.

The paint and coating manufacturers declared a one-time Special Interim Dividend of Rs 156 per equity share for the FY26 out of the retained earnings of the Company as on June 30, according to the filing.

The special interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the announcement, and the record date has been fixed on August 11, as per the filing.

“In Q1 of FY2025-26, our B2B business continued its growth trajectory, while retail was subdued due to tepid consumer demand and heightened competition. Despite margin pressure, we sustained double-digit profitability and maintained investments in growth initiatives,” said Akzo Nobel India Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Rajiv Rajgopal.

Akzo Nobel India is a key player in the Indian paints and coatings market.

Meanwhile, the shares of the company traded higher on Monday amid a rally in the market. The stock closed at Rs 3,724.0, up 2.42 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor