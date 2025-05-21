AkzoNobel India launches 'Dulux Maestro' Program to strengthen collaboration with architects and interior designers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: AkzoNobel India, a leading global paints and coatings company and the maker of Dulux paints, has today launched 'Dulux Maestro' AkzoNobel's first dedicated ecosystem to empower India's architect and designer community as they shape modern living spaces for the Naya Bharat of today.

According to a recent study*, the Indian interior design market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% to reach USD 81.2 billion by 2030. With urbanization expected to cross 50% in India by 2050, demand for curated and personalized living spaces is fast expanding, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Sharing insights into the launch of Dulux Maestro, Rohit Totla, Executive Director, Akzo Nobel India, said, "With growing demand for hyper-personalized and on-trend living spaces, affluent consumers are increasingly tapping on the expertise of interior designers and architects. Building on AkzoNobel's 70-year legacy of quality and innovation, Dulux Maestro goes beyond just a product offering. It's our commitment to empowering design professionals to reimagine spaces for the rising, design-conscious Naya Bharat, both in and beyond the metros."

Thoughtfully crafted with needs of architects and interior designers at its core, the Dulux Maestro program integrates the best of end-to-end business support with Dulux's global insights into colour, visualization, and personalization. From site inspections, on-site sampling, expert colour consultancy to advanced digital visualization with Dulux Colour Plug-in with over 2,000 shades, from technical trainings and on-demand previews to access to Dulux accredited top-tier contractors and quotation tools the program is designed to empower professionals at every stage.

Dulux Maestro program also unlocks exclusive member benefits. These include early access to innovations, professional collaborations, insights into colour, trends forecasting workshops, and exclusive rewards backed by Dulux's trusted portfolio of premium decorative paints and the dedicated support team.

With over 2000 architects and interior designers already onboarded, Dulux Maestro program is live in 16 key cities across 5 states and 1 Union Territory in Phase-I. These include Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad in Maharashtra; Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Rajkot and Bhavnagar in Gujarat; Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and Burdwan in West Bengal; Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh; Raipur in Chhattisgarh; Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh; and Goa.

AkzoNobel plans to expand the program to over 40 cities across all regions by the end of 2025, reaffirming its commitment to India's growing community of design professionals.

*Source - P&S Intelligence report 2025

