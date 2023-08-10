Alcon India Launches Clareon Monofocal and Clareon Toric IOLs

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10: Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the launch of Clareon® Monofocal and Clareon Toric intraocular lenses (IOLs) with the Clareon Monarch® IV delivery system in India, creating the most advanced Alcon cataract treatment combination to date. The Clareon IOL is Alcon’s new glistening-free BioMaterial designed for unsurpassed optical clarity that lasts. These Clareon IOLs are being introduced with Clareon Monarch IV, the latest innovation in manual IOL delivery, allowing a high level of control for insertion to improve the reproducibility and safety of cataract surgery.

As the global leader in IOLs and with more than 25 years of proven clinical performance, Alcon brings this transformational technology and the delivery system of the IOLs to India, where nearly 6.4 million cataract surgeries are performed every year.

“With monofocal cataract procedures expected to reach 22.7 million globally this year, Clareon IOLs delivered in Clareon Monarch IV achieve meaningful IOL progress for a new era of patient visual needs. This exciting addition to our Surgical portfolio will transform the way cataract surgery is performed that benefits both surgeons and their patients. Clareon IOLs consistently deliver functional intermediate vision (20/32 at 66cm) while maintaining sharp, crisp 20/20 at distance” said Amar Vyas, Country Franchise Head (Surgical) and Country Manager, Alcon India. “Clareon IOLs and Clareon Monarch IV builds upon the comprehensive legacy of the AcrySof® and Monarch platforms by offering cataract surgeons the newest optic material and a next-generation, intuitive manual IOL delivery device for precise and controlled implantation – measuring up to the seamless experience surgeons have come to expect from Alcon,” Mr. Vyas added.

Clareon is a smooth, glistening-free lens

Clareon IOLs leverage the fundamental bio-optic and biomechanical features of AcrySof IQ, the world’s leading IOL platform with more than 130 million successful implantations worldwide.

The ultra-smooth Clareon optic delivers the lowest levels of surface haze of competitive monofocal IOLs for unsurpassed clarity. The lens’ unique and proven STABLEFORCE® Haptics provide superior axial stability versus TECNIS, Vivinex and EnVista for maximum refractive predictability. With a water content of 1.5%, the new hydrophobic acrylic BioMaterial promotes fibronectin binding and supports capsular adhesion, effectively promoting lens stability in the capsular bag to anchor the lens precisely on the intended axis – a key component to helping surgeons protect their refractive outcomes. Additionally, the Clareon Toric provides functional rotational stability to optimize the astigmatism correction with certainty.

Next-generation Clareon Monarch IV delivery device designed specifically for Clareon IOLs

The Clareon Monarch IV continues the best-in-class legacy of the previous Monarch devices while improving on every feature of the Monarch III delivery system. Extensive human factors research was conducted to create this ergonomic device optimized for consistent control, comfort and precision. Key feature improvements include:

* Precisely engineered plunger tip that uniquely grips the Clareon IOL for consistent planar deliveries

* Improved angled twist-knob designed for fewer rotations to full delivery, precise speed, and control based on your desired hand placement

* Wider top half and thumb notch for easy orientation during blind handoff

Following Indian Regulatory Body approvals received in November 2019 for Clareon IOL and in June 2021 for Clareon Toric IOL, Alcon debuted the Clareon IOL with the Clareon Monarch IV delivery system with a select group of Indian ophthalmologists and is now expanding availability nationwide.

