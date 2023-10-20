Alcor Certified as a Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 20: Alcor, a leading global provider of digital transformation services and cloud solutions, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the India region for the third consecutive year. Notably, Alcor is also a Great Place to Work®-Certified organization in USA and Canada. This certification reflects Alcor's continuous commitment to delivering outstanding employee experiences and building a positive work culture. It also places Alcor among the elite organizations where employees love to work and where a people-first culture, strong leadership, and sustainable work-life balance are prioritized.

"Alcor's corporate values serve as the cornerstone of everything we undertake. Ever since our establishment, Alcor has been dedicated to nurturing an inclusive and cooperative culture, with a strong focus on enriching workplace dynamics, fostering innovation, and enhancing the overall employee experience. We consider ourselves fortunate to collaborate with a team that consistently surpasses expectations, embracing Alcor's values and cultivating a positive work environment. I extend my sincerest congratulations to the team for achieving this certification for the third time in a row," said Amit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at Alcor Solutions, Inc.

"Alcor is once again Great Place to Work® certified and it reflects our dedication to create an environment where each Alcorian can thrive. We take pride in our workplace culture where everyone feels seen and heard, where leadership is approachable and transparent, and where employees are encouraged to develop both professionally and personally. It is the sense of belonging, mutual respect, and shared goals that keep us motivated to be our best version," said Imran Kazi, Director - Talent Acquisition at Alcor Solutions, Inc.

"This accomplishment serves as a testament to Alcor's commitment to nurturing a culture that places our core values and the well-being of our team members at the forefront. Collaboratively steering Alcor towards a united vision of achievement, we work hand in hand, with integrity and transparency. We firmly believe that the exceptional brilliance and creativity of our team members are the driving forces behind our daily, meaningful contributions," added Jyoti Chak, Manager - HR at Alcor Solutions, Inc.

Great Place to Work® Certification is a globally accepted "Employer of Choice" recognition that most organizations aspire to achieve. Recognized in over 60 countries, this certification is awarded to companies that prioritize building a high-performance, high-trust culture with amazing employee experiences. This research-backed verification also empowers organizations to recruit and retain top talent, build employee pride, and compare their workplace culture against industry leaders.

