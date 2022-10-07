ALDO launches latest footwear innovation: Pillow Walk

Launching this Fall 2022, leading global fashion footwear and accessories brand, ALDO, announces its newest campaign in support of the brands latest footwear innovation, Pillow Walk™ technology. An introduction to comfort, that doesn't sacrifice style and only available at ALDO, Pillow Walk™ technology was born from the combination of three key elements. First, addressing the pent-up demand for dress, but a desire for comfort to remain. Second, the knowledge that ALDO is a destination for dress and third, ALDO's approach to unique comfort technologies that differentiate the brand in the market. Pillow Walk™ technology has been developed with molded sock foam that strategically provides extra padding at the heel and ball of the foot for all day dreamy comfort and the dual-density foam formula helps to absorb impact and release comfortably, skipping the "break in" period.

To accompany the launch of the collection, the brand will also debut its Fall 2022 campaign, a true visual embodiment of Pillow Walk™ technology. Inspired by popular social content and interpreted into a digital-first approach that feels native to platforms like Instagram and TikTok, the campaign creative truly allows the assortment and technology to stand out and grab consumer's attention. "We're heading into an era in fashion where style and comfort need to be synonymous," says Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, SVP ALDO brand. "ALDO is known for our dress category and we saw a major opportunity to delight consumers with a silhouette that usually is the most uncomfortable - ladies' heels. We chose to make this the center of the campaign. For the campaign, we really experimented with the use of CGI and 3D elements. As the Metaverse begins to permeate pop culture, trend-driven brands are adopting some of its aesthetic. We used CGI special effects to not only differentiate the content, but to also communicate pillowy comfort in a very clear way to the consumer. Style and comfort are always at the forefront." The Fall 2022 campaign was brought to life by Director and effects specialist Ben Steiger Levine, alongside Director of Photography, Jonathan Decoste, photographer Alexandre Royal Gilbert and styling by Cary Tauben.

