Alembic Real Estate Clinches Three Prestigious Awards at the 2024 Economic Times Real Estate Conclave and Awards 2024

Newsxt Network, Vadodara, February 28: Alembic Real Estate sets a new standard in the real estate realm, clinching top honors at The Economic Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2024 held in Taj Santacruz, Mumbai on February 23, 2024. The esteemed event, designed to unite key players in the real estate sector, witnessed Alembic Real Estate securing three coveted awards, underscoring its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

The Awards were received by President- Alembic Real Estate Mr Avaneesh Nath Sharma and by Mr Chintan Mithaiwala- Head Commercial Leasing, Alembic Real Estate.

In the category of Residential Project – Township, Alembic City in Bengaluru stood out for its visionary approach for creating a sustainable hyper-local living environment. This project redefines the urban landscape by seamlessly integrating work, living spaces, entertainment, and education within a lush, green environment. This recognition reaffirms Alembic Real Estate’s dedication to shaping the future of urban living paradigms and building vibrant, interconnected communities.

The Business Park East project at Alembic City Vadodara received the Environmental Friendly Commercial Project award, highlighting its eco-conscious design and commitment to sustainability. Situated in Lush green surroundings, this project promotes pedestrian-friendly lifestyles, environmentally friendly transportation, and advanced energy-saving initiatives. The win highlights Alembic Real Estate’s dedication to creating eco-friendly spaces that harmonize with nature.

In the Iconic Project – Commercial category, Tower A in Bengaluru emerged as a beacon of excellence. With its forward-thinking vision, Tower A sets new benchmarks for commercial development, prioritizing sustainability, innovation, and human-centric design. This award recognizes Alembic Real Estate’s commitment to creating inspiring, transformative spaces that enhance the well-being of all occupants.

Alembic Real Estate’s success at the event reaffirms its position as a leader in the sector, dedicated to shaping the future of urban living through visionary projects.

Alembic Real Estate stands as a leading force in the real estate sector, known for its excellence, innovation, and sustainability. With a diverse portfolio spanning residential and commercial projects, Alembic Real Estate is actively redefining urban living, green spaces, and interconnected communities.

The 2024 Economic Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards is a prestigious platform that honors innovation, excellence, and impactful contributions within the real estate sector. Recognizing outstanding achievements in development, architecture, design, and sustainability, this event celebrates visionaries shaping the future of real estate.

