Aleph hosts Pinterest Advertiser Summit in India, focusing on high-growth advertising opportunities

New Delhi [India], September 17: Aleph, a global network of digital experts innovating at the intersection of media, payments, and education, today celebrated the Pinterest Advertiser Summit in Mumbai, an event dedicated to unlock new opportunities for brands across India. The first of its kind for Pinterest in India, the event highlighted Pinterest's unique position as a visual search and discovery platform and Aleph's local expertise on powerful advertising possibilities, with a special emphasis on the renowned Indian wedding industry.

The summit showcased Pinterest's latest advertising solutions, demonstrating how local Indian brands and digital agencies can leverage the platform's wide variety of ad formats. Attendees gained hands-on insight into Pinterest's comprehensive suite of ad solutions across the entire funnel, from Standard Pins and video ads to Collections and Idea Ads, learning how to use each format to drive performance. The evolution of e-commerce was also a key topic, with a dedicated session on how to navigate the platform's Catalog Ads.

Indian Weddings were a central focus of the event, with curated insights proving why Pinterest is a go-to destination for discovering and bringing personalized wedding visions to life. According to the 2025 Pinterest Wedding Trends Report, the platform saw over 3.8 billion wedding related searches and more than 13.4 billion wedding ideas saved globally in one year on Pinterest. The report also highlighted the new surge in searches related to registry office weddings among Gen Z users, the embrace of new rich colours, unique personal touches and timeless elegance.

"More than 80 percent of Pinterest users are outside North America, and India stands out as one of our fastest-growing markets. As a visual search and discovery platform, Pinterest provides a unique window into early signals of demand - what people are planning days, weeks, and even months before they make a purchase. This insight enables brands to respond to real cultural moments and create more relevant experiences. By partnering with brands, we help move people seamlessly from inspiration to action, building lasting customer relationships rather than just one-off transactions," said Martin Machinandiarena, Managing Director for Channel Sales at Pinterest.

Pieter-Jan de Kroon, Regional Managing Director APAC at Aleph Group, celebrated the event as a milestone for the Indian market. "The advertising opportunities we have presented today are directly tied to the immense growth potential we see in the Indian market and across the APAC region. This is a powerful statement of how our partnership with Pinterest is empowering local brands with the tools and expertise to reach and resonate with a high-intent audience that is ready to act on their inspiration".

Aleph has been a sales partner with Pinterest in the region since July 2024. Its dedicated local teams offer Pinterest's advertising solutions to businesses and agencies across ten key APAC markets.

