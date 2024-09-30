ALERT-INDIA Collaborates with Riyo Advertising to Strengthen Outreach for Leprosy Treatment and Stigma Reduction

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: ALERT-INDIA, a pioneering organization in the fight against leprosy, has announced a strategic collaboration with Riyo Advertising to bolster efforts aimed at raising awareness and eradicating the curable disease. Leprosy, which affects peripheral nervous system and skin, can lead to severe disabilities if not treated promptly. Through this partnership, ALERT-INDIA and Riyo Advertising aim to intensify public outreach and education, focusing on the importance of early medical intervention and addressing the stigma that continues to surround the disease.

Since its inception in 1978, ALERT-INDIA has been at the forefront of providing free leprosy treatment across the country. The organization operates more than 150 referral centers in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh and relies on a network of over 35,000 personal trainers across India. To date, more than 90,000 individuals have received medical care through ALERT-INDIA's initiatives. Antony A Samy, Founder of ALERT-INDIA, emphasized the significance of early diagnosis, stating, "Leprosy is 100% curable. There is no need to fear this diseaseif treated in the initial stages, one can prevent disabilities and lead a normal life. Every day, I begin new innings towards leprosy work with love, courage, and endurance. It is the mission of my life."

Veera Mohan Rao, Director, ALERT-INDIA said that it is very important to create awareness about the early signs symptoms of leprosy and to detect and treat patients immediately. For all this, we require resources in terms of finances, volunteers, and corporate partnerships.

Veera Rao, expressed her views on the importance of partnerships in achieving their goals: "Collaboration is key to reaching marginalized communities. Riyo Advertising's support is invaluable in amplifying our message, making a lasting difference in the lives of those affected by leprosy."

Further highlighting the organizational impact, Ms. Stella Joy Mancheril, Director of Finance & Administration at ALERT-INDIA, added, "Sustaining our mission requires consistent resources and advocacy. This collaboration with Riyo Advertising will ensure our campaigns reach broader audiences, ultimately driving support for our cause."

Riyo Advertising, a prominent player in the newspaper advertising industry since 2004, will leverage its extensive network to amplify awareness efforts. The agency, which has a presence in over 200 newspapers across the country, including both English and regional publications, aims to promote leprosy awareness campaigns with a focus on early detection and treatment. Narendra Bhanushali, Chief Executive Officer of Riyo Advertising, highlighted the agency's commitment to the initiative, stating, "Riyo Advertising is honored to join hands with ALERT-INDIA in this critical mission. With our reach across urban and rural India, we are committed to helping spread awareness about the early detection and treatment of leprosy. Our expertise in regional language advertising will ensure the message reaches communities in their native languages, making the campaign more impactful."

The partnership also aligns with Riyo Advertising's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, which emphasize the importance of giving back to society through impactful communication. As part of their CSR efforts, Riyo has been involved in various social causes, supporting health, education, and environmental initiatives through tailored advertising campaigns. This collaboration with ALERT-INDIA is a continuation of Riyo's commitment to using its expertise and resources for the greater good, focusing on health awareness and addressing societal challenges.

Vijay Jaiswar, Creative Director of Riyo Advertising, noted the importance of visual storytelling in their campaign efforts: "Our goal is to create impactful visual stories that break down myths and misconceptions surrounding leprosy, focusing on the fact that it is 100% curable. We believe visual media is one of the most effective tools for delivering this message."

The collaboration between ALERT-INDIA and Riyo Advertising will result in a series of educational campaigns, with content to be featured in newspapers, on digital platforms, and through local outreach programs. The campaign seeks to ensure that individuals across India, especially in underserved communities, are informed about the importance of early treatment, thereby reducing both the incidence of severe cases and the stigma associated with the disease. Through this joint effort, the organizations aim to continue their fight against leprosy, ensuring that no individual suffers needlessly due to a lack of awareness or the fear of seeking treatment.

ALERT-INDIA:

Founded in 1978, ALERT-INDIA is dedicated to providing free leprosy treatment across the country. The organization operates over 150 referral centers in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, with more than 35,000 personal trainers working to educate the public about early detection and treatment. To date, ALERT-INDIA has successfully treated over 90,000 people.

Riyo Advertising:

Established in 2004, Riyo Advertising is a leading newspaper advertising agency offering services across sectors such as BFSI, real estate, recruitment, and legal notices. The agency has a vast network of over 200 newspapers in English and regional languages, making it a leader in reaching diverse audiences across India.

This collaboration marks a significant step in the ongoing battle to eradicate leprosy in India, reaffirming the commitment of both organizations to improving public health and reducing the stigma around this curable disease.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.riyoadvertising.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor