Alfa Laval's National Forum Calls Cleaner Technologies and Energy Efficiency Critical to Advancing India's Net Zero Transition

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: The Pioneering Energy Efficiency forum by Alfa Laval in collaboration with The Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in India saw the convergence of policy makers, global industry leaders, technologists and academia as they exchanged views on India's path to Net Zero. The forum spotlighted the Energy Efficiency Movement and how innovative technologies and process efficiencies can accelerate industrial decarbonization resulting in energy savings. Alfa Laval is the co-founder of the Energy Efficiency Movement (EEM), a global not-for-profit association which drives the global adoption of energy-efficient technologies and practices, it has 640 member companies across 49 countries; in India it has 140 member members.

The Guest of Honour, Ms. Ruchika Drall, Deputy Secretary, Climate Change, MoEFCC, Govt. Of India shared insights on India's approach to its Net Zero journey while Mr. Abhijit Ghorpade, Director, State Climate Action Cell, Government of Maharashtra, elaborated on "State-Level Climate Action: Strategies for Energy Efficiency and Net Zero Goals."

Dr. Ashish Lele, Director CSIR, National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), delivered the keynote address and said, "Breakthroughs in process technologies and advanced materials are vital for India's energy efficiency. Public research institutions like CSIR-NCL drive this progress by partnering with industry. I applaud Alfa Laval for creating a platform that fosters collaboration for a Net Zero future."

The opening remarks of the forum was by Mr. Mike Umiker, Managing Director, Energy Efficiency Movement who drew attention to the role of collaboration among key stakeholders in achieving energy efficiency. The special address by Mr. Sven Ostberg, hon'ble Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai highlighted the India-Swedish sustainability transition journey.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Thomas Moller, Executive Vice President, Energy Division, Alfa Laval, shared Alfa Laval's global perspective on innovative technologies and practical solutions that enable industries to transition toward sustainable operations said, "Alfa Laval is taking an active lead in driving the energy transition forward, providing heat transfer solutions that unlock the full potential of energy efficiency. With nearly a century of working in energy efficiency, we are helping industries save energy and cut emissions."

Mr. Subhasis Das, President and Managing Director, Alfa Laval India, elaborated on the way forward and said, "Energy efficiency is the first fuel and India's most powerful lever for achieving Net Zero by 2070. At Alfa Laval India, we believe in collaborating with our customers to co-create energy efficiency solutions, to turn this vision into reality. Join us in the Energy Efficiency Movement."

The Forum featured two high-impact panel discussions and the launch of Alfa Laval's advanced heat exchanger technology. Experts from industry, academia, and government shared actionable strategies to accelerate India's Net Zero journey, focusing on innovations in electrification, thermal optimization, green hydrogen, and collaborative models for industrial sustainability. Discussions emphasized practical solutions, policy enablers, and partnerships to overcome barriers to large-scale decarbonization.

The event also marked the unveiling of Alfa Nova GL50a patented, fusion-bonded gas-to-liquid heat exchanger made of 100% stainless steeldesigned to deliver superior energy efficiency for sectors such as green hydrogen, fuel cells, CHP, and cogeneration, enabling sustainable manufacturing and economic competitiveness.

