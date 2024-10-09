Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed & Malika’s Grand Wedding Reception: A Celebration of Love and Legacy

New Delhi [India], October 9: The wedding reception of Ali Akbar Rizvi, son of the renowned filmmaker Sultan Ahmed and Malika, took place in a grand celebration yesterday. The glittering event saw the presence of an array of Bollywood celebrities and distinguished guests from various fields.

Prominent Legendary Bollywood actor Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Ms Farida Jalal sent their blessings to the couple, Directors Abbas-Mastan along with actors Jaaved Jafferi, Shehzad Khan, choreographer Bosco Martis. Former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain,

IPS officer ADG Krishna Prakash and legendary music director Anandji Shah of the Kalyanji-Anandji duo added to the evening's prestige graced the occasion, making the event a star-studded affair.

The reception was a perfect blend of elegance, tradition, and camaraderie. Well-wishers celebrated Ali Akbar and Malika’s union in a joyous atmosphere. Family, friends, and industry peers gathered to extend their heartfelt congratulations and celebrate the couple's new journey.

The evening was a resounding success, marked by warmth, laughter, and unforgettable moments. The lovely couple now embark on this beautiful chapter of their lives with the blessings of loved ones and the presence of many influential figures.

