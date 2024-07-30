Ali Haq Honored as Most Enterprising Director of the Year by Realty Awards 2024

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 : Ali Haq, the dynamic Director of Sanali Group, has been honored with the “MOST ENTERPRISING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR” award by the prestigious Realty Awards for 2024. This accolade not only recognizes his visionary leadership but also highlights the remarkable achievements of Sanali Group, a company with a rich legacy founded by his father, Mohammad Noor ul Haq.



Legacy and Vision

Sanali Group was established by Mohammad Noor ul Haq, a visionary entrepreneur who laid the foundation for what has become one of the leading real estate firms in the region. Under his guidance, the company flourished, earning a reputation for excellence, integrity, and innovation in the real estate sector. Ali Haq has successfully inherited and expanded upon this legacy, driving the company to new heights.



Pioneering Projects

Under Ali Haq’s leadership, Sanali Group has embarked on numerous pioneering projects that have set new benchmarks in the industry. The company’s portfolio includes luxury residential complexes, commercial spaces, and mixed-use developments that have garnered widespread acclaim for their architectural brilliance and sustainable design.



One of the hallmark projects under Ali’s tenure is the Sanali Spazio, a state-of-the-art Commercial Tower, an International standard plug-and-play facility for Software companies.

His Brother Amir Haq looks after the residential portfolio One of the Projects is Sanali Lakeview Terraces at Raj Bhavan Road, that combines luxury living with cutting-edge technology. This project has been lauded for its eco-friendly features, including solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and energy-efficient systems, showcasing Sanali Group’s commitment to sustainability.

Technological Integration

Recognizing the importance of technology in the modern real estate landscape, Ali Haq has spearheaded the integration of advanced technologies into Sanali Group’s operations. From utilizing Building Information Modeling (BIM) for efficient project management to adopting smart home technologies in residential projects, Ali has ensured that Sanali Group remains at the forefront of innovation.



Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

Ali Haq’s leadership is characterized by an unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. He has instilled a customer-centric approach within the organization, ensuring that every project is delivered with the highest standards of quality and on time. This dedication has earned Sanali Group the trust and loyalty of its clients, contributing significantly to its success.



Social Responsibility

Beyond business success, Ali Haq has also emphasized the importance of giving back to the community. Under his guidance, Sanali Group has undertaken various corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the underprivileged. These initiatives include building schools, supporting healthcare facilities, and contributing to environmental conservation efforts. One such school is Little Roses High School, where 400 children of slums are provided free education, books, uniforms, meals etc.



Future Endeavors

Looking ahead, Ali Haq has ambitious plans for Sanali Group. With a focus on expanding into new markets and exploring innovative real estate solutions, he aims to position the company as a global leader in the industry. Upcoming projects include the development of smart cities and affordable housing solutions, reflecting his vision of inclusive and sustainable growth.

Sanali Group has also expanded to Dubai and are launching very soon one of the most Luxurious Sea Front Apartment Ameri Sea Breeze. It will be managed by his sister SANA HAQ, who is an Architect.



Ali Haq’s recognition as the “MOST ENTERPRISING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR” is a testament to his exceptional leadership and the remarkable achievements of Sanali Group. By building on the strong foundation laid by his father, Mohammad Noorul Haq, Ali has not only continued the legacy but has also carved out a distinctive path for the company, making it a beacon of excellence in the real estate industry.

