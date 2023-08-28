Alia Bhatt Captivates Audiences with Lucifer Circus’ Nihar Shanti Amla Ad

New Delhi (India), August 28: Gaurav Chanana, founder of Lucifer Circus, a production house whose name has come to be associated with stories with a heart and ones with a twist, is now collaborating with Nihar Shanti Amla, the well-known hair care brand, to present their latest ad film featuring the immensely talented Hindi film actor Alia Bhatt.

This is Alia’s debut film, kickstarting her association with the brand.

Directed by the equally known filmmaker Abhishek Varman.

Keeping in mind that Alia is a new mom, ensuring her comfort and proximity to home, the ad was shot in Mehboob Studio in Mumbai, cinematically capturing the essence and charm of Kolkata.

Gaurav Chanana, the visionary producer behind this project, is sure that this ad campaign featuring the delightful Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador is poised to make waves in the hair care industry. The blend of tradition and modernity, combined with compelling storytelling and soulful melodies, is sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences across the nation.

The Director of Photography (DOP), V. Manikandan, skillfully brought the ad film to life, capturing the essence of Alia Bhatt’s charm and picturesque settings with his craft.

A remarkable aspect of this ad campaign is the creation of two versions of the ad, one in Hindi and the other in Bengali. Both renditions are infused with captivating melodies, leaving the audience enchanted with their soulful tunes and heartwarming narratives. The Bengali edit features a mesmerizing Bengali folk song, embracing the regional heritage and resonating deeply with audiences in Bengal and beyond.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor