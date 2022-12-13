Alice Blue forays into BSE Currency Trade

Alice Blue has expanded its service portfolio by foraying into the BSC Currency Trading vertical.

This is in keeping with Alice Blue's Commitment of offering newer and wider verticals for trading to its customers.

Currency Derivatives are Future and Options contracts which can be bought or sold in a specified quantity of a particular currency pair at a future date. It is akin to Stock Futures and Options but traded in a currency pair. Alice Blue enables customers to trade in the 4 sets of currencies through BSE such as USDINR (US Dollar to Indian Rupees), JPYINR (Japanese Yen to Indian Rupees), GBPINR (British Pound Sterling to Indian Rupees) & EURINR (Euro to Indian Rupees)

With a customer centric focus, Alice Blue offers BSE Currency Trading facility with a Low Currency Margin of Rs 2500 for Futures and Premiums as low as Rs 200. It also offers Range Bound Trading to restrict heavy losses and offers peak margin availability. It also offers Low Transaction Charges for BSE Currency Segment for Futures at 25/Cr & Options Premium at Rs 100/Cr. Since BSE Currency Segment can be clubbed with other segments, it can also be used for Arbitrage and Risk Management.

Speaking on the launch of the BSE Currency trading facility, Sidhavelayutham, Founder & CEO, Alice Blue said, "we are happy to launch BSE Currencies trade to our customers and we are confident of being able to cater to the trading aspirations of our extended customer base through this launch. Also, in keeping with the technological updates and changes we have also recently come up with a single-margin account that allows customers to trade stocks, commodities, and currencies from one trading account."

Alice Blue is one of India's leading online brokerage firms offering investment services at a low brokerage fee of Rs. 15 per order. Based in Bangalore, the company has its presence across 20 cities in India.

Founded in 2006, Alice Blue today serves more than 4 lakh active traders and more than 15000 partners every day. The company is a member of MCX, NCDEX, NMCE & NSEL and recipient of multiple MCX awards over the last few years as 'the best stock broking company.'

For more details - http://www.aliceblueonline.com

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor