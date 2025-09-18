VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 18: The real estate market in Dehradun and Uttarakhand is growing faster than ever, fueled by rising demand for mountain homes, second homes, and investment properties in peaceful yet well-connected areas. Among several projects competing for attention, Alice Nature Villas, Dehradun, has quickly emerged as one of the most trusted names.

Located in Baghi Village, Ranipokhari, near Jolly Grant Airport, the project is going to be MDDA and RERA approved, ensuring transparency, security, and compliance with all regulatory norms. Designed as a premium gated villa community, Alice Nature Villas combines luxury living with natural surroundingsa rare mix that today's buyers are actively searching for on Google and property platforms using terms like "luxury villas in Dehradun Himalayas", "RERA approved property Uttarakhand", and "holiday home near Rishikesh and Haridwar".

With fully furnished villas, world-class amenities, landscaped green spaces, and seamless connectivity, Alice Nature Villas offers not just a home, but a lifestyle that brings together modern comfort and mountain tranquility.

Strategic Location - The Power of Connectivity Meets Himalayan Serenity

When it comes to property investment in Dehradun and Rishikesh, location is everything. Alice Nature Villas enjoys a prime spot that balances peaceful living with urban access:

* 10 minutes

* 15 minutes to AIIMS Rishikesh and 20 minutes to Himalayan Hospital - giving residents excellent healthcare access.

* 10 minutes to Natraj Chowk, Rishikesh - the entry point to India's yoga capital and major tourism hub.

* 35-40 minutes to Dehradun Railway Station & ISBT, ensuring smooth interstate travel.

* 1 hour 45 minutes scenic drive

This location advantage answers the needs of buyers searching online for: "villas near Dehradun airport", "holiday home near AIIMS Rishikesh", or "investment property near Rishikesh and Haridwar". Alice Nature Villas delivers on every one of these.

Premium Villas Designed for Every Lifestyle

Every buyer is different. Some are looking for compact second homes, others want holiday villas for family vacations, while many seek long-term residences. Alice Nature Villas offers configurations to suit them all:

* Studio Villa (433 sq. ft.)

Fully furnished with one bedroom, attached toilet, a personal lawn, and dedicated car parking. Ideal for singles, couples, or those seeking a compact weekend getaway.

* 1 BHK Villa (684 sq. ft.)

Featuring one bedroom, two toilets, kitchen + dining, a cozy lobby, lawn, and parking. A smart choice for small families or rental investors.

* 2 BHK Villa (1015 sq. ft.)

Spacious and thoughtfully designed, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, modern kitchen & dining, a welcoming lobby, and private lawn + car parking. Perfect for full-time living or luxury second homes.

With plot sizes ranging from 93 to 243 sq. yards and prices starting at just ₹60 Lakhs, Alice Nature Villas is far more affordable compared to premium localities like Rajpur Road or Sahastradhara, where villa rates are significantly higher.

For online searches like "studio villa price Dehradun", "1 BHK fully furnished villa in gated society", or "affordable luxury villas in Dehradun", this project appears as an unbeatable option.

World-Class Amenities for Modern & Secure Living

Today's buyers don't just want a villathey want an entire community lifestyle. Alice Nature Villas delivers on that promise with carefully curated amenities:

* 24/7 security with CCTV surveillance & boundary walls - ensuring a safe, exclusive environment.

* Modern clubhouse featuring a restaurant, party hall, grocery shop, yoga & meditation centre, gym, and gaming zone.

* Swimming pool for relaxation and leisure.

* Kids' play zone and landscaped parks with sitting areas for family-friendly living.

* Temple area within the society for spiritual reflection.

* own private lawn and dedicated parking

These offerings make Alice Nature Villas highly relevant for searches such as "gated villa society near Dehradun airport", "villas with clubhouse and swimming pool Uttarakhand", and "secure residential villas in Rishikesh-Dehradun belt".

Legal Approval & Investment Confidence

One of the biggest concerns for property buyers in Uttarakhand is the credibility and approval status of projects. Alice Nature Villas addresses this head-on:

* going to be MDDA (Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority) and RERA approved

* legally secure property

Further, since the villas are fully furnished with modern interiors, buyers can move in immediately or rent them out to generate steady rental income. This makes the project not only a safe purchase but also a high-yielding investment option.

Lifestyle in the Lap of Nature

Dehradun and Uttarakhand have always been popular for their natural beauty, clean air, and peaceful living. In recent years, there has been a surge in searches like "buy second home in the Himalayas", "holiday home near Rishikesh", and "mountain view villas in Dehradun".

Alice Nature Villas is perfectly positioned to meet this demand:

* dense green forests with stunning Himalayan views

* wellness retreat

* quiet mountain living

For families, wellness seekers, retirees, and NRIs wanting to reconnect with India, this project represents the ideal mountain lifestyle.

Value Appreciation & Future Growth Potential

With rapid infrastructure upgrades, rising tourism, and the growth of Dehradun as a hub city, real estate here is poised for long-term growth. Alice Nature Villas is strategically positioned to benefit from this trend:

* ₹60 Lakh entry price point

* gated luxury villas near Dehradun airport

* holiday rental income

For people searching "best property to buy in Dehradun 2025", "high return villa investment Uttarakhand", or "second home with growth potential Himalayas", Alice Nature Villas offers unmatched potential.

Conclusion - Alice Nature Villas: Your Gateway to Elevated Mountain Living

Alice Nature Villas is more than just another housing projectit is a vision for modern mountain living. By combining strategic location, gated security, premium amenities, fully furnished interiors, and legal approvals, it is setting a new benchmark for luxury villas in Dehradun and Uttarakhand.

Whether you are:

* safe, luxurious, gated villa community

* second home in the Himalayas

* high appreciation property near Rishikesh & Haridwar

As Uttarakhand grows into one of India's most promising real estate destinations, Alice Nature Villas Dehradun stands at the forefrontoffering peace, prosperity, and premium living in the lap of the Himalayas.

Contact for Bookings & Site Visits

Mo: 9759232425, 9958157168

Mail: info@alicenaturevillas.in

Website: www.alicenaturevillas.in

