Alieus Hedge Fund Applies for AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) Registration in India

New Delhi [India], February 04: Alieus Hedge Fund, a rapidly growing global investment firm, has officially applied online for Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) registration in India on 24th January 2025. This strategic move aligns with the firm's commitment to expanding its presence in key financial markets and providing innovative investment opportunities to Indian investors.

With a strong international footprint, Alieus Hedge Fund has garnered significant interest from investors across India, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Mexico, and other regions. The application for AIF registration marks a critical step in the fund's journey to offer structured and compliant investment solutions under India's regulatory framework.

“Our decision to apply for AIF registration in India reflects our confidence in the country's growing financial ecosystem,” said Mr. Ashish Jain, Founder & CEO of Alieus Hedge Fund. “We see tremendous potential in India's investment landscape and are committed to bringing our global expertise to Indian investors through a well-regulated and transparent fund structure.”

Alieus Hedge Fund has been actively engaging with investors through exclusive events in major financial hubs, including Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Mauritius, and beyond. The successful event in Prayagraj, India, further reaffirmed the growing interest in Alieus Fund's investment strategies.

Upon approval, the AIF registration will enable Alieus Hedge Fund to offer diversified investment solutions, catering to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), institutional investors, and family offices in India. The fund aims to leverage its deep market insights and data-driven strategies to generate consistent returns while adhering to regulatory best practices.

About Alieus Hedge Fund:

Alieus Hedge Fund is a global investment firm specializing in hedge fund strategies, alternative investments, and wealth management. Focusing on innovation, transparency, and performance, the firm has built a reputation for delivering strong returns to investors worldwide.

