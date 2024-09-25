Alieus Hedge Fund Raises $1.5 Million in Just 15 Days Since Inception on 7th September 2024, Breaking All Records

Alieus Hedge Fund, India’s pioneering hedge fund tailored for the everyday investor, has achieved a remarkable milestone by raising $1.5 million within just 15 days of its launch. This record-breaking accomplishment highlights the fund’s innovative approach and swift acceptance in the financial market.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ashish Jain, Founder and CEO, Alieus Hedge Fund is making waves by democratizing hedge fund investing, making it accessible to a wider audience beyond traditional high-net-worth individuals. The fund’s unique model resonates with investors, leading to unprecedented growth in an incredibly short timeframe.

Mr. Ashish Jain expressed his enthusiasm regarding this achievement:

"Raising $1.5 million in just 15 days is an extraordinary milestone that confirms the demand for inclusive investment opportunities. At Alieus Hedge Fund, we are committed to dismantling financial barriers and providing everyday investors with access to strategies typically reserved for the elite. We are proud to have set a new record and look forward to maintaining this momentum."

Alieus Hedge Fund’s early success positions it as a game-changer in the financial industry. The team is eager to build on this momentum by expanding its offerings and continuing to drive innovation in the hedge fund space.

About Alieus Hedge Fund:

Alieus Hedge Fund is India’s first hedge fund dedicated to making hedge fund investment opportunities available to the common man. By providing access to sophisticated financial strategies traditionally available only to high-net-worth individuals, the fund aims to democratize wealth creation for all.

For further information, please visit: www.alieusfund.com