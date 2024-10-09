Alieus Hedge Fund Raises USD 5 Million in 30 Days Since Launch, Breaks Records After Dubai Event

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], October 9: Alieus Hedge Fund has raised a remarkable USD 5 million within just 30 days of its launch on September 7, 2024, following an exceptionally successful event in Dubai. This rapid success has garnered a tremendous response from investors across the globe, particularly from countries such as India, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Mexico, and others. Once again breaking all previous records, the fund is disrupting the networking and investment industries in unprecedented ways.

The global response has sparked a competitive race among potential companies seeking to acquire a stake in Alieus Hedge Fund. This growing interest underscores the confidence investors have in the fund's innovative model and its focus on building powerful networks to support early-stage companies in high-growth sectors such as renewable energy, technology, and health tech.

Ashish Jain, Founder and CEO of Alieus Fund, remarked: "The overwhelming response from global investors and the fact that companies are now competing to buy a stake in our fund highlights the disruptive potential of our networking approach. We're thrilled by the enthusiasm from investors in India, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Mexico, and beyond, and we look forward to further discussions with those interested in becoming part of our journey."

To build on this momentum, Alieus Hedge Fund is scheduled to hold key meetings with interested investors in the USA. These discussions are expected to shape the next phase of the fund's growth as potential partners race to secure their position within the fund's rapidly expanding ecosystem.

As Alieus Hedge Fund continues to shatter records and redefine how capital is raised and deployed, its upcoming talks with investors in the USA will be pivotal in driving the next wave of strategic investments and partnerships.

About Alieus Hedge Fund

Alieus Hedge Fund is a forward-thinking investment fund focused on leveraging strategic networks to invest in high-potential sectors like renewable energy, technology, and health tech. Founded by Ashish Jain, the fund has attracted global attention with its disruptive approach to networking and investment. With strong support from investors worldwide and ongoing discussions with companies competing to buy a stake, Alieus Hedge Fund is positioned as a leader in the industry.

