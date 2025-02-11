Alieus Hedge Fund Reaches USD 30 Million in Assets Under Management (AUM)

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 11: Alieus Hedge Fund is pleased to announce that it now manages approximately $30 million in Assets Under Management (AUM). This milestone reflects the firm's strong growth, investor confidence, and global commitment to delivering exceptional investment solutions.

Since its inception, Alieus Hedge Fund has rapidly expanded its presence in key financial markets, attracting investors from India, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Mexico, and beyond. With regulatory approvals under Luxembourg RAIF and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), the firm continues strengthening its position as a trusted investment partner.

"We are proud to reach this milestone of $30 million in AUM," said Ashish Jain, Founder & CEO of Alieus Hedge Fund. "This achievement reflects the trust our investors place in us and the effectiveness of our investment strategies. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to delivering value, transparency, and sustainable returns."

Alieus Hedge Fund has been actively engaging investors through high-profile events in Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Mauritius, Georgia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong. The firm also recently applied for Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) registration in India, further expanding its regulatory footprint.

With a focus on hedge fund strategies, alternative investments, and wealth management, Alieus Hedge Fund is well-positioned to scale further, catering to institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) worldwide.

About Alieus Hedge Fund

Alieus Hedge Fund is a global investment firm specializing in alternative investments and hedge fund strategies. With approximately $30 million in AUM and regulatory oversight in Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands, the firm is committed to providing innovative, transparent, and high-performing investment solutions to its growing investor base.

Media contact:

Ashish Jain, CEO, Alieus Fund

Email: info@alieusfund.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor