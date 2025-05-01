VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 1: Nestled in the heart of Aligarh, a city renowned for its academic legacy and cultural richness, the Aligarh Unani Medical College and ACN Hospital stands as a distinguished institution in the realm of traditional medicine. Established in 1993 by the visionary educationist Dr. R.A. Chaudhary (Riyasat Ali), the college represents a vital chapter in India's evolving medical education, where ancient wisdom meets modern innovation.

Origins Rooted in Need

The establishment of the college came at a crucial juncture in the early 1990s when the demand for quality medical education, especially in traditional systems like Unani and Ayurveda, far outpaced available opportunities. Recognizing this pressing need, Dr. R.A. Chaudhary (Riyasat Ali) laid the foundation for a center of learning that would uphold the legacy of Unani medicine while integrating modern educational practices.

Uniquely, Aligarh Unani Medical College and ACN Hospital was among the first private institutions in the region to offer a Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) under the same umbrella as Ayurvedic educationan interdisciplinary approach that continues to define its academic ethos.

Academic Excellence and Recognition

Aligarh Unani Medical College and ACN Hospital is affiliated with Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Gorakhpur, and is recognized by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. Notably, it is the only Unani college in Aligarh accredited by the Quality Council of India (QCI)a mark of its commitment to high standards in education and healthcare delivery.

The academic program spans five and a half years, including a mandatory one-year internship. The curriculum blends core biomedical sciences with specialized Unani subjects such as Ilmul Advia (Pharmacology), Moalijat (General Medicine), Ilmul Qabalat wa Amraz-e-Niswan (Obstetrics and Gynecology), and Tahaffuzi wa Samaji Tib (Preventive and Social Medicine).

Students are trained to engage deeply with classical Unani texts while embracing modern research methodologies, fostering a generation of practitioners who are both traditionally rooted and scientifically awarea vision strongly championed by Dr. R.A. Chaudhary (Riyasat Ali).

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

Located on Kasimpur Road, the campus of Aligarh Unani Medical College and ACN Hospital is a self-contained hub of learning and healing. Key facilities include:

- A well-stocked library featuring both classical Unani manuscripts and modern medical literature

- Advanced laboratories for anatomy, pathology, pharmacognosy, and more

- Multimedia-equipped lecture halls to support dynamic teaching methods

- An in-house ACN Hospital offering comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services

The clinical training at ACN Hospital spans general medicine, surgery, gynecology, and more. Significantly, the hospital also boasts a modern dermatology department equipped with international-standard machines, and a fully functional ultrasound center with cutting-edge diagnostic amenitieshighlighting the college's focus on integrating modern diagnostics with traditional healing.

This robust infrastructure is a testament to the foresight and dedication of Dr. R.A. Chaudhary (Riyasat Ali), who envisioned an institution that could bridge the gap between traditional healing practices and contemporary medical science.

Legacy and Future Vision

Over the decades, Aligarh Unani Medical College and ACN Hospital has produced a cadre of highly skilled Unani practitioners who serve across India and abroad. Its enduring legacy is not only in its infrastructure or academic achievements but also in the ideals instilled by its founder, Dr. R.A. Chaudhary (Riyasat Ali)a commitment to service, scholarship, and the timeless wisdom of Unani medicine.

Looking forward, the institution aims to expand its research initiatives and postgraduate programs, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of traditional medical education. As always, the guiding light behind its success remains the unwavering vision of Dr. R.A. Chaudhary (Riyasat Ali)

