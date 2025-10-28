Alike Expands Holiday Portfolio with 14 New Destinations Across Southeast Asia, Launches Double-up Holidays Offer

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 28: Alike, the pioneering social travel platform that is on a mission to simplify global holidays for the modern traveller, today announced a major expansion of its holiday portfolio with the addition of 14 new destinations across four Southeast Asian countries. This strategic expansion coincides with the launch of an exciting limited-time Double-up Holidays offer: Kids or Partner Go Free across Alike's complete holiday portfolio.

The new destinations span Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia - four of Southeast Asia's most sought-after countries - offering travellers unprecedented access to some of the region's hidden gems and beloved cultural hotspots. This expansion reinforces Alike's commitment to providing travellers with authentic and personalised experiences that go beyond cookie-cutter holiday packages.

Convenience Driven Holidays for All

"Holidays should be experiences to create cherished memories; not a chore that we dread," said Ashish Sidhra, Co-Founder of Alike. "With this expansion, we're bringing Alike's coveted convenience driven holidays to the most wanted Southeast Asian destinations. Combined with our Kids or Partner Go Free offer; we're making dream holidays genuinely accessible for more."

The 14 new destinations have been carefully curated to showcase the diversity and richness of Southeast Asia's cultural heritage, natural beauty, and family-friendly attractions. Whether it is Thailand's golden temples, pristine beaches, and vibrant street markets, or Vietnam's captivating blend of ancient traditions and stunning landscapes, from Singapore's futuristic attractions, exceptional dining to Malaysia's multicultural alongside pristine islands and lush rainforests, each destination has been vetted to ensure couple and family-friendly amenities, accessibility, and authentic local experiences that align with Alike's traveller convenience first philosophy.

The Alike Difference

Since its founding, Alike has focused on time-challenged modern travellers, delivering exceptional holidays without the usual planning and management stress. With digital tools, human support, AI-powered planning, fully customisable packages, and complete trip support, Alike enables families to make unforgettable memoriesno hacks necessary. Travellers, especially in India, have long relied on creative travel hacks to get free upgrades, extras, or discounts (hello, cardboard cut-out spouse and teens posing as "infants/oversized babies")but with Alike's Double Up Holidays, tricks aren't needed:

"Be honestever pretended to have a partner just for that couple offer? Or claimed your slightly older teen was 'technically still a baby' to save more? We get it. Travel hacks are funbut this time, you don't need one."

Catch the brand film serving relatable, tongue-in-cheek moments from every Indian family's travel history (and those classic travel hacks) on: Youtube and Instagram

And join the conversation on Alike's Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube channels.

Book Now, Travel Like Never Before

The Kids or Partner Go Free promotion allows travellers to bring either one child or their partner at no additional cost when booking any holiday from Alike's portfolio. This industry-leading offer applies to new bookings and represents Alike's mission to empower travellers with freedom, flexibility, and value.

The offer is available for a limited time on all new bookings across Alike's complete holiday portfolio. Travellers can explore the new Southeast Asian destinations and take advantage of this exclusive promotion by visiting here.

About Alike

Alike (www.alike.io) is revolutionising travel for time-challenged families by combining intelligent digital tools with personalized human support. Through its proprietary AI trip planner Eia, fully customisable holiday packages, knowledgeable travel advisors, and comprehensive guest support during travel, Alike eliminates the stress and complexity from holidays. The platform enables busy travellers to go from inspiration to confirmed booking in minutes, with access to over 12,000 suppliers across 200+ destinations worldwide. Headquartered in UK, with offices in Dubai and India, Alike is committed to making extraordinary, personalised travel effortlessly accessible for the modern traveller who value their time. For more information, visit www.alike.io or follow Alike on Instagram @joinalike.

Terms and Conditions Apply. Kids or Partner Go Free offer valid on new bookings only. Age restrictions and booking conditions vary by destination. Full terms available at www.alike.io/holidays.

