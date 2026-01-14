Alike launches customisable digital city tourist passes for travellers visiting Dubai, London, Paris and Singapore

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 14: Alike, the AI-powered unified social travel platform, today announced the launch of its customisable digital city tourist passes for travellers visiting Dubai, London, Paris, and Singapore. Unlike traditional fixed bundles, Alike's passes allow travellers to build their own city itineraries by choosing only the attractions and experiences they want to visit, while offering savings of up to 50% compared with purchasing tickets individually.

Together, these four destinations welcomed nearly 80 million international visitors in 2024. The launch marks an important step in Alike's roadmap to bring flexible, pick-and-choose city passes to travellers in the world's most-visited cities, supported by a platform designed to scale efficiently across markets.

The introduction of the new passes builds on the success of The Abu Dhabi Pass, built and operated by Alike for the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. It also reflects growing demand for more personalised and flexible ways to experience cities, with the personalised travel and experiences market projected to grow from USD 170 billion in 2025 to over USD 315 billion by 2029.

"Travellers increasingly expect travel to adapt to them, not the other way around," said Ashish Sidhra, Co-Founder of Alike. "Traditional bundled passes often include attractions people never intended to visit. With Alike's customisable passes, travellers have choice and clarity - they shape their own city experience and pay only for what they genuinely value."

The digital tourist passes are powered by Infinity, Alike's proprietary travel technology platform. From discovery and booking to ticket delivery and entry, the entire experience sits in one connected journey. Travellers receive instant booking confirmations, digital QR codes for attraction entry, and the ability to manage timed access online where applicable - reducing queues, removing paper tickets, and lowering friction across the trip.

In addition to flexibility, the passes offer transparent savings of up to 50%, seamless QR-based entry across participating attractions, and access to 24/7 customer support when needed.

The global city pass market was valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to nearly USD 6.5 billion by 2033. As part of its growth roadmap, Alike plans to expand its tourist pass offering to more than 25 major destinations across Europe, Asia, and North America by the end of 2026, supported by a repeatable platform-led model and local attraction partnerships.

About Alike

Alike is building the world's first truly unified travel platform, combining AI intelligence and peer trust, to establish a new, fragmentation-free way of sharing, discovering, planning, and booking travel. Alike is working to bring together the travel stages of inspiration, planning, booking, in-trip support, and memories sharing in one seamless experience. Powered by its modular Infinity platform, Alike's AI twin "Eia" is working in tandem with a rapidly increasing travel creator community to deliver truly personalised and unified travel journeys at scale. By making travel experiences social and unified, Alike aims to help everyone travel like the people they like.

For more information about Alike's Tourist Passes, visit www.alike.io/tourist-passes

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor