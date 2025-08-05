Alisha Seema Khan — This Beauty Queen ranks among top 2 at Mrs World International 2025

New Delhi [India], August 5: Creating a phenomenal impact by securing the position of 1st Runner-up at Mrs. World International 2025 and winning the title of Mrs. Fashionista World International 2025 Alisha Seema Khan, now known as Alisha Abbas Khan has amassed a follower base of over 2 lakh fans on Instagram.

It’s quite an achievement of being named among the top 2 beauties at Mrs World International 2025 for Alisha Seema Khan who is now known as Alisha Abbas Khan who stands firm in her belief in originality and authenticity. Despite her petite stature, this humble beauty remains remarkably grounded in reality. In an exclusive conversation with select media persons, she shares her inspiring journey from the pageant stage to the world of Bollywood.

“Since childhood, I've dreamed of becoming an actress and model, living in a fantasy world,” begins Alisha, whose journey into the limelight started during her college days when she was crowned Best Model at a national college event. She furthered her passion by pursuing a Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) degree from Rizvi College, where her winning streak continued with titles such as The Queen of Rizvi and The Face of Queen Rizvi.

Alisha's career as the face of several multinational brands followed. She has worked on numerous advertising campaigns for Medimix, Maggi, Fair & Lovely, Fiama Di Wills shampoo, Bajaj Almond Hair Oil, and Pantaloon's print shoots, showcasing her versatile appeal.

Often called “beauty with brains” by her close friends, this Mass Media graduate was destined for the film industry. She has won hearts with her performances not only in music videos and short films but also in regional cinema. “I've acted in projects like The Dark Side of Life Mumbai City, Desi Bum, Dare You, the short film UnKahi, and the South Indian movie Pannam Patiyam Seyam,” Alisha Abbas Khan aka Alisha Seema Khan shares with pride.

Recently, Alisha participated in Mrs. World International 2025, where she earned two prestigious titles: First Runner-up of Mrs. World International 2025 and the winner of Mrs. Fashionista World International 2025.

Expressing her gratitude, she says, “I am extremely thankful to Mrs. Barkha Nangia Ma'am and Abhishek Nangia Sir for providing a platform for women to realize their aspirations. Their unwavering support and guidance have played a vital role in my success. Without their belief in me, I wouldn't have achieved these titles. I feel humbled to be part of this community and grateful for the mentorship I received. This journey has revived my dreams and opened up new avenues to explore.”

When asked about her Bollywood aspirations, she responds enthusiastically: “Why not? It's every actress’s dream to make a mark in Bollywood. I've been receiving offers for films and some interesting web series. What's heartening is that the industry now offers more opportunities for women—beyond just being included for their looks, feature films and web series are providing women a platform to showcase their talent. Many big production houses are now producing female-oriented projects, which are gaining critical acclaim and commercial success.”

With such enthusiasm and talent, we look forward to seeing Alisha Abbas Khan in exciting films and web series that highlight her potential and passion.

