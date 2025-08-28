Alka IVF Shree Kanak Hospital: Home of The IVF Lady of India, Dr. Alka

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: In the heartland of Rajasthan, a name has risen to national recognition in the field of assisted reproductionDr. Alka, fondly known by many as "The IVF Lady of India." With over 15,000+ IVF cycles to her credit and the training of more than 100 gynecologists into confident infertility specialists, Dr. Alka has emerged as a transformational figure in reproductive healthcare across India.

A Mission Rooted in Compassion

Dr. Alka's journey began with a simple yet profound mission: to help childless couples fulfill their dream of parenthood. Her work goes beyond scienceit is powered by deep empathy and relentless dedication. Every consultation, every embryo transfer, and every case of "impossible" fertility has been met with her calm expertise and innovative mindset.

From Army Major to IVF Pioneer

An alumna of Madurai Medical College, Dr. Alka further honed her medical craft at Army Hospital R&R, Delhi and SDMH, Jaipur, after serving in the Indian Army as a Major. Her military discipline, combined with clinical precision, has shaped her into a formidable medical professional.

Revolutionizing IVF in India

Dr. Alka was the national Clinical Head at Big Players in IVF Industry for over several years. Under her leadership, the Hospitals became a beacon of hope for thousands, achieving India's highest IVF success rates of 65-70%. She spearheaded research, training, and clinical audits across IVF's network, playing a vital role in its nationwide expansion.

She continued her mission, before founding her own centerAlka IVF Shree Kanak Hospitalin 2021. Today, her center stands as a leading IVF institution in Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh, delivering not only results but also ethical, patient-centric fertility care.

Championing Innovation

Dr. Alka has been a forerunner in adopting and innovating techniques such as:

- Advanced Hysteroscopic Surgeries

- PRP and Stem Cell Therapy for uterine/endometrial repair

- Simplified ovarian stimulation protocols to reduce cost and complications

- Blastocyst culture, laser hatching, and frozen embryo transfers

Mentor to the Next Generation

A true leader builds leaders. Dr. Alka has personally trained over 100 gynecologists to become competent infertility specialists. Her tenure as Head of Training, Research & Audit at IVF Hospitals is a testament to her academic and practical mentorship.

A National Icon in Fertility

With her impeccable clinical record, compassionate patient care, and groundbreaking innovations, Dr. Alka continues to transform lives every day. She remains grounded, passionate, and determined to reach couples in every corner of Indiabecause for her, parenthood is a right, not a privilege.

Current Role

As the Chief IVF Specialist & Director at Alka IVF Shree Kanak Hospital since 2021, She lead the organization in delivering cutting-edge fertility treatments including IVF, IUI, and ICSI. Headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, They have expanded their footprints with centers in Jodhpur, Kota, and Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh). They oversee clinical excellence, patient care, and innovation in reproductive medicine, ensuring high success rates and compassionate support for couples on their fertility journey. Dr Alka mission is to make world-class fertility care accessible across India.

