Alkaione’s New Ultramax IX Is Here – And It’s Redefining What Healthy Water Means for Indian Homes

New Delhi [India], May 9: In a world where we track steps, count calories, and monitor sleep, one essential habit often gets overlooked — the water we drink. While most of us are content with “clean” water, the truth is, clean isn’t always enough anymore. Enter Alkaione — a brand that's quietly transforming hydration into a smart, health-boosting habit, and now taking it a step further with their latest innovation: the Ultramax IX.

Founded by Anand Vishwanath, a passionate advocate for preventive health, Alkaione was born from a simple but powerful idea — that water can do more than hydrate. It can heal, energize, and protect us from the inside out. And with the launch of Ultramax IX, Alkaione is making that idea a beautiful reality for modern Indian households.

The Ultramax IX is India's first wireless touch under-the-counter alkaline ionizer, and it's as stylish as it is smart. With a minimalist design, a wireless faucet, and 5 customizable pH levels, it slips seamlessly under your sink while delivering alkaline, antioxidant-rich water straight from your tap.

But here's what makes it really powerful — this isn't just water. It's functional water, packed with molecular hydrogen. Never heard of it? You're not alone. But scientists around the world have studied it extensively, and the findings are remarkable. Molecular hydrogen helps:

Reduce oxidative stress (a major cause of ageing and disease)

Support immunity

Boost cellular energy

Improve skin and gut health

It's like drinking wellness with every glass.

“At Alkaione, we believe water should nourish more than your thirst,” says Anand. “We're giving people the chance to choose better — for their families, their health, and their future.”

What Experts Are Saying

Alkaione's community is growing fast, and it's no ordinary crowd. Health experts and industry leaders alike are standing behind it:

Dr. Radhakrishna, PRK Wellness Centres

“This is the future of hydration. My patients benefit greatly from antioxidant-rich, ionized water post-treatment.”

Motilal, Professional Wellness Coach, Hyderabad

“Alkaione water isn’t just clean — it's functional. My wellness clients have noticed improved energy and digestion within weeks.”

Dr. Reshma Nilak, Founder of Sreeji Dental Care

“For oral care, the pH of the water matters. Alkaline water from Alkaione supports long-term dental health.”

Sandeep Kumar Makthala, Chairman of T-Consult & Global President of TITA

“Alkaione's ionized water is a true wellness innovation. In the same way, we're leveraging AI at T-Consult to transform rural healthcare, Alkaione is making advanced health accessible right in Indian kitchens.”

With over 10,000 homes already enjoying Alkaione across India, the brand is clearly striking a chord. In 2024, it was awarded “Most Innovative AI (Alkaline Ionized) Water Generator” by the TATVA Wellness Conclave and is proudly incubated at T-Hub, the world's largest Startup incubator. Top leaders at T-Hub, including VP Srinivas Taluka and CBO Phanindra, have praised it as a game-changer in wellness technology.

No Filters. No Fuss. Big Savings.

One of Ultramax IX's biggest innovations?

No filter cartridges

Zero recurring maintenance

Seamless integration with your RO system

That alone saves Indian families thousands of rupees annually, while giving them access to cleaner, healthier, hydrogen-rich water every day.

Be Part of the Wellness Shift

At Alkaione, we're not just selling machines. We're inviting you to shift your lifestyle — to stop reacting to illness and start preventing it with smarter daily choices. And it all starts with something as simple as powerful as water.

Base models start from just ₹95,000, with EMI options available.

Dealers, Wellness consultants, Health coaches, Builders, and Business partners across India to join hands with Alkaione

To explore dealerships, collaborations, or bulk installations, reach out to us at wa.me/8297234141, email: hello@alkaione.com, or contact us: 91 8297234141.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor