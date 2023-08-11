Alkem Laboratories Unveils Campaign to Celebrate 50 Years of Excellence

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Alkem Laboratories, a leading global pharmaceutical company from India, today unveiled a campaign to celebrate a remarkable 50-year journey in the pharmaceutical industry. Established in 1973, the company has played a pioneering role in revolutionizing healthcare, and today, it stands tall as a symbol of quality, innovation, and commitment to improving lives. As part of this momentous occasion, Alkem introduced its new tagline, ‘Inspiring Healthier Lives’ a testament to its enduring vision and values.

From humble beginnings to global prominence, Alkem Laboratories has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to providing accessible and affordable healthcare solutions to millions of people worldwide. The company's founders, Late Samprada Singh, and his brother B.N Singh with their unwavering determination laid the foundation for a legacy that continues to thrive under the visionary leadership of Sandeep Singh.

Reflecting on the 50-year journey, Sandeep Singh, Managing Director shared his thoughts, saying, "This is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Alkem Laboratories. Over the past five decades, we have consistently pursued excellence in pharmaceuticals, striving to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients. The launch of our tagline statement, 'Inspiring Healthier Lives,' is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions that positively impact individuals, families, and communities."

The credo, ‘Inspiring Healthier Lives’ underscores Alkem's core values, encapsulating its dedication in enhancing global health outcomes. Through cutting-edge research and development, the company has introduced a wide array of breakthrough therapies across various therapeutic categories such as Anti-infective, Gastro-intestinal, Pain management and Vitamins/Minerals/Nutrients to name a few etc. addressing some of the most pressing healthcare challenges of the current time.

Founder and Chairman, B.N Singh, while reflecting on Alkem's incredible journey, remarked, "When we began this journey fifty years ago, our vision was clear – to provide affordable medicines without compromising on quality. Today, as we celebrate our Golden anniversary, we are overwhelmed by the positive impact we have created on countless lives. Our credo encapsulates the spirit of Alkem, and I have no doubt that the company will continue to inspire healthier lives for generations to come."

Alkem Laboratories' commitment to corporate social responsibility has been integral to its journey. Through various healthcare awareness initiatives, disease prevention programs, and medical assistance to underserved communities, the company has touched the lives of people far beyond the realm of pharmaceuticals.

To commemorate the 50-year milestone, Alkem Laboratories will host a series of events, both virtual and in-person, to express gratitude to its employees, stakeholders, partners, and the medical community whose dedication and support have been instrumental in the company's success. Alkem will also be publishing their 1st annual CSR report and their coffee table book to commemorate this journey.

