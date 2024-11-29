Alkemy Edtech Launches Groundbreaking AI Programs to Empower India's Future Workforce in Hyderabad

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29: As India emerges as a global hub for digital innovation, Alkemy Edtech, a leader in upskilling and employability, is transforming education with the launch of three cutting-edge AI programs: Generative AI Expert Program, AI-Powered Data Analytics, and AI Marketing Specialist Program. Designed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market, these programs aim to equip students and professionals with future-ready skills.

Revolutionizing Upskilling Through AI

India's workforce is at a crossroads. With over 12 million AI-related jobs projected by 2026, the demand for skilled talent in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics is soaring.

Alkemy Edtech's latest AI programs address this challenge head-on by focusing on practical, industry-relevant training:

* Generative AI Expert Program: Develop in-depth skills in creating AI-driven content and applications.

* AI-Powered Data Analytics Program: Empowering professionals to leverage AI for data-driven decision-making and business optimization.

* AI Marketing Specialist Program: Training marketers to use AI tools for hyper-personalized campaigns and impactful digital strategies.

"AI is no longer the futureit's the present," says Aravinda Paladugu, Founder of Alkemy Edtech. "With these programs, we're equipping students with the skills and confidence to lead in an AI-driven world."

Transforming Tomorrow's Careers Today Having transformed over 800+ careers and a goal to upskill 10,000 students by 2025, Alkemy Edtech is on a mission to democratize access to high-quality education. By integrating AI-powered learning tools, the platform ensures students not only master technical skills but also develop the critical thinking and problem-solving abilities needed for leadership roles in the tech-driven economy. Bridging Academia and Industry

Alkemy Edtech's strategic partnerships with top colleges integrate practical, job-ready skills into academic programs, ensuring graduates meet real-world industry demands. By bridging talent gaps in high-growth sectors like cybersecurity, digital marketing, and business analytics, and offering personalized career planning and mock interview coaching, Alkemy prepares students to not only be job-ready but to lead in dynamic industries. "Education is the most powerful tool for transformation," said Paladugu. "Our mission is to bridge the gap between education and employability. We're building a generation of leaders who can thrive in a tech-driven world." About Alkemy Edtech.

Alkemy Edtech is India's leading AI-powered upskilling platform, dedicated to closing the skill gap and enhancing employability. Offering programs in Generative AI, AI-powered data analytics, AI in digital marketing, and other high- growth fields, Alkemy prepares students and professionals for leadership roles in a rapidly evolving global economy.

With a bold vision, transformative programs, and an unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the future of the workforce, Alkemy Edtech isn't just preparing students for what's aheadit's actively shaping the future.

Media Contact

Email: hello@alkemy.in

Website: alkemyedtech.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor