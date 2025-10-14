All About Robotic Knee Replacement at Jehangir Hospital Transforming Lives with Precision and Care

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: When knee pain starts limiting your daily lifewhether walking, climbing stairs, or even sleepingit may signal advanced arthritis or joint degeneration. Knee replacement surgery can be a life-changing solution, restoring mobility, independence, and quality of life. At Jehangir Hospital, Pune, our Advanced Robotic Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic offers state-of-the-art care. With cutting-edge robotics and the expertise of senior orthopaedic surgeons, we provide both Total and Partial Knee Replacement with unmatched precision, safety, and patient satisfaction.

Why Robotic Knee Replacement is a Game-Changer

Traditional knee replacement relies heavily on the surgeon's skill and manual measurements. Though effective, it carries a small risk of inaccuracies that may impact implant performance and longevity. Robotic-assisted surgery eliminates this concern with 3D imaging and robotic precision, enabling surgeons to plan and execute each step with exceptional accuracy.

Key Benefits for Patients:

* Superior implant positioning and alignment for long-term success

* Minimally invasive techniques with smaller incisions and less tissue damage

* Reduced post-operative pain and faster recovery

* Natural joint movement and improved functionality

* Lower risk of revision surgery or complications

Total Knee Replacement (TKR) vs Partial Knee Replacement

* Total Knee Replacement (TKR): Recommended for patients with advanced arthritis affecting the entire knee joint. The damaged cartilage and bone are replaced with an artificial joint, providing durable, long-lasting relief.

* Partial Knee Replacement: Suitable for those with damage restricted to a single compartment of the knee. It preserves healthy bone, tissue, and ligaments, resulting in quicker recovery, less pain, and a more natural feel.

Robotic technology helps the surgical team design a personalised treatment plan, ensuring the most suitable procedure for each patient. At Jehangir Hospital's Advanced Robotic Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic, a team of senior orthopaedic and robotic surgeonsbacked by decades of experiencework together to deliver advanced, patient-focused care.

Expert Opinions from Our Consultants

Dr. Rahul Damle - Senior Orthopaedic & Robotic Surgeon says, "Knee replacement surgery has evolved dramatically over the years. With robotic technology, we can achieve a level of precision that was simply not possible before. This not only improves the implant's longevity but also provides patients with a smoother, quicker recovery journey. Our focus is always on returning patients to a pain-free, active lifestyle as quickly as possible."

Dr. Ashish Arbat - Senior Orthopaedic & Robotic Surgeon says, "The biggest advantage of robotic surgery is its predictability and consistency. Even in complex cases, the system provides real-time feedback that guides every movement, reducing the chances of error and enhancing patient safety. It is a perfect blend of surgical expertise and technological innovation."

Dr. Suresh Patil - Senior Orthopaedic & Robotic Surgeon says, "Robotic-assisted knee replacement allows us to preserve more of the patient's natural anatomy while ensuring perfect alignment of the implant. The smaller incisions and reduced tissue trauma also mean less discomfort and a faster return to daily activities. It is truly a revolution in joint care."

Dr. Kunal Bansal - Senior Orthopaedic & Robotic Surgeon says, "Every knee is unique, and robotic technology enables us to customise each procedure to the individual patient. Whether it is a total or partial knee replacement, the system helps us plan with accuracy and execute with confidence, giving our patients the best possible outcomes."

Dr. Yogesh Jain - Senior Orthopaedic & Robotic Surgeon says, "Patients often delay knee replacement surgery out of fear. With robotics, we can reassure them that the procedure is minimally invasive, highly precise, and designed for faster recovery. It empowers us as surgeons to deliver world-class care right here in Pune, without patients needing to travel to larger metros or abroad."

Accessible, World-Class Care

At Jehangir Hospital, we believe that cutting-edge healthcare should be accessible, cashless and affordable. Our robotic knee replacement procedures are priced competitively, ensuring that patients receive the best care without financial stress.

Your Journey to Pain-Free Living Starts Here

Whether you are dealing with severe arthritis, a sports injury, or long-standing knee pain, our team is here to guide you through every step of your recovery. From initial consultation and diagnosis to surgery and rehabilitation, you will receive personalised, compassionate care supported by the latest advancements in medical technology. Jehangir Hospital - Where world-class technology meets trusted care. For more information, please visit: https://www.jehangirhospital.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor