All About the Registration Certificate in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], May 21: Whether it's a new car or bike you plan to buy in Maharashtra, getting its registration done as soon as possible is crucial. You must register it in the nearest Regional Transport Office to legally drive your vehicle on the Indian road. Maharashtra has over 50 Regional Transport Offices, which means you can quickly go to the nearest one and get your car registered in the RTO database. If you fail to do so e challan Maharashtra will be issued on your name for driving without a valid registration certificate. If you want to know more about RC, then scroll through the section below and learn more.

What is a Registration Certificate?

A Registration Certificate, also known as VRC or RC, is a crucial document that validates that your vehicle is registered in the government database. It also confirms the legal owner of the vehicle and provides important details related to the vehicle, such as its make, model, class, fuel type, chassis number, and a lot more. You can also check the PUC expiry date, RC status, and insurance expiry date on your vehicle registration certificate. These details about the vehicle and the owner become important, especially when you are buying a second-hand vehicle or want to get vehicle details for inspection purposes.

How to Check RC Details?

You can also check the status and RC details online on the Parivahan website. Here is how you can do the same:

* Go to the official website of Parivahan

* Select 'informational services' from the drop-down menu, and click on 'know your vehicle details'

* Next, enter your mobile number and the captcha code. If you are not registered on Parivahan, then create an account using your mobile number and email address

* Once you login, enter vehicle registration number and click on 'vahan search'

* Finally, you will be able to see the RTO and vehicle details

How to Apply for Duplicate RC in Maharashtra?

There are many times when the vehicle owner loses the original registration certificate. In such a situation, it is vital to apply for a duplicate registration certificate to adhere to the Motor laws. Here is how you can apply for a duplicate registration certificate in Maharashtra:

- Go to the Parivahan website

- Scroll to 'vehicle services' and click on 'duplicate rc'

- Next, you need to select the state, in this case, it will be Maharashtra

- Then, enter the vehicle registration number and select the RTO

- On the duplicate RC page, also provide details like name, address, contact details, etc

- Also, upload the required documents

- Then, make the payment for the duplicate RC

Once the payment is approved, you can track the application status on Parivahan's website.

Documents Required to Apply for RC in Maharashtra?

Listed below are the documents required to apply for a registration certificate in Maharashtra:

* A duly-filled Form 20

* Sales certificate

* Road worthiness certificate

* Address proof

* Vehicle insurance certificate

* Vehicle owner address proof

* Vehicle owner date of birth proof

Steps to Renew Registration Certificate in Maharashtra

Typically, a vehicle registration certificate has a validity period of 15 years. After this period, it expires, and you will have to renew it to drive legally on Indian roads. Listed below are the steps you need to follow for RC renewal in Maharashtra:

- Click on the Parivahan website

- Go to 'vehicle services' and click on 'renewal of registration'

- Enter the state name, and proceed with providing the registration number and RTO name

- Also, enter other personal details and upload the documents

- Make the payment for RC renewal, followed by which RC will get renewed

Take Away

Thus, the importance of a registration certificate cannot be overlooked. You can visit your nearest RTO and provide RC to get all the information related to the vehicle and vehicle owner.

