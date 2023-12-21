All Eyes on 6th Editon of Couture Runway Week

New Delhi (India), December 21: The global fashion scene experienced an unparalleled spectacle at the 6th Edition of Couture Runway Week 2023, Proudly welcoming IIFD (International Institute of Fashion Design) as the Title Partner, the momentous event powered by TFR and presented by GFF. This premier fashion extravaganza, held in December 2023, captivated audiences with a harmonious blend of creativity, innovation, and style.

Shivam Rajput, Creative Director of Couture Runway Week, expressed the event’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion and providing a stage for the convergence of diverse design philosophies. “This edition has been a testament to the industry’s dynamism, featuring a rich tapestry of creativity, innovation, and style,” he said.

Strategic partnerships played a crucial role in the success of Couture Runway Week 2023, with key collaborators contributing to the event’s grandeur. DCOP Photography captured the essence of each moment as the Photography partner, while Niharika Pratham adorned the runway as the Jewellery partner. Tanu Bakshi brought her expertise as the Makeover partner, Gifting Partner Foot Fuel and Lakme, a household name in beauty, took charge of Make-up & Hair.

Wardrobe Maintenance was expertly handled by Pressto, ensuring the seamless presentation of each ensemble. Ftv Nail Studio added a touch of wellness as the partner, while Jawed Habib’s expertise in makeup shone through as the Makeup partner. TPF took on the role of Talent and Grooming partner, and Flying Femme lent their casting expertise to curate the perfect runway.

Participating institutes added an educational dimension to the event, with SG Institute, ICF, and Neeschya making significant contributions to the runway spectacle.

Tatyam School of Design: Fostering Creativity in the Youth Tatyam School of Design emerged as a rising star, offering a conducive environment for the holistic development of students in the fields of Art, Design, and Aesthetics. With programs in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Vastu, Makeup & Styling, and Beauty & Wellness, Tatyam School of Design is at the forefront of modernizing aesthetics with the latest design techniques.

Cancer Walk by Tayjaswni: Couture Runway Week’s Cancer Awareness ‘Brand Ambassador’ Program, led by Dr. Tayjaswni Jatieen Bhilare, A Social Cause aimed to spread awareness and support for those affected by cancer. Dr. Tayjaswni Jatieen Bhilare, a recognized figure for her significant contributions to society, received numerous awards for her dedicated service. Walked the ramp and her special words surely added value to the event.

Maharani Collections: Elevating Wedding Fashion Maharani Collections, a designer couture label based in Delhi, showcased ingenious fashion with a perfect balance between contemporary designs and Indian craftsmanship. Each piece was meticulously crafted to make the bride and bridesmaid feel their best on their special days, offering Bridal and Non-Bridal Lehengas that reflect both elegance and tradition.

Just Fashion: Timeless Allure in Ethnic Elegance “Just Fashion” invited attendees to elevate their ethnic elegance with a curated collection where each outfit tells a story of timeless allure.

ICF International College of Fashion: Nurturing Design Professionals ICF, one of India’s leading providers of specialized qualifications in Fashion Entrepreneurship and Design, presented a unique connection to the fashion industry. The institute has been recognized for its role in creating a new breed of design professionals and was awarded the “Fastest Growing Educational Institute.” students from ICF showcased their creative ideas, marking the future of the fashion industry with innovative collections.

Brahmavadini by Vaishnavi: “KERANI” – The Sacred Bells Brahmavadini presented its collection, “KERANI,” embodying purity and holiness. The collection featured beautifully curated Ethnic Wear and Indo Western dresses, celebrating traditional wear as an integral part of Indian culture.

JIVORA: Blending Tradition with Modern Style JIVORA from Surat presented a curated collection of Indian ethnic wear, blending Indian traditions with modern style, making fashion affordable to the masses.

Silk Land: Heritage and Grace in Ethnic Sarees Silk Land invited attendees to drape themselves in heritage and grace with their ethnic sarees, where tradition meets the artistry of elegance.

INSD Annual Show: Student Creativity on Full Display The annual show presented by INSD at Couture Runway Week Season 6 showcased the creative collection of students with a perfect presentation. Each collection had its unique theme, brought to life through vibrant colors, intricate details, and attention-grabbing silhouettes.

Partnerships and Collaborations:

The event was elevated through partnerships with esteemed institutions and designers, including NeeShya Institute, Tatyam School of Design, Professional Mochi, SG Institute of Art & Design, Kalki Subramaniam, Harsha Nuthaki – Designer, Foot Fuel, Vastra Malamunde – Vastra by Mala Munde, Swastika Kreations, Model Creators, Ritu Sharma (founder of Ritual Vastara), Cancer Walk by Tayjaswni, International Institute of Fashion Design (IIFD), Designer Alok: Rajwada Theme, ICF International College of Fashion, Chanchala Batra (NIFT graduate), House of Label Akanksha and Jatin, Brahmavadini, KARA, Holy Hock X Pehnav, RENEO by Wardan Mode and Minus Degre, The Front Row by Seema Kashyap, Shelly Couture, Maharani Collection X Pehnav, and Wardan Mode and Minus Degre, Sohum Attire.

Event Highlights:

The event was graced by showstopper Angela Khanna, BAngel by Pooja, House of Salil Kapoor presented a kids collection, Kara hand painting, Forever Naveen Kumar (celebrity designer from Bangalore), Pearl Aggarwal, Prince Lahot, Sara Miraz Khan, AAD Institute, Ankita Goswami, Model Creators by Tushar Rajput, Jack Kumaq, Desi Colors along with Ankita Solanki, Jayan Trophy and Novelties as felicitation partners. Brands like Jivora, Just Fashion, Vamsee, Pehnav, Silk Land added to the grandeur of the event.

The 6th Edition of Couture Runway Week 2023 was not merely a fashion event; it was a celebration of diversity, creativity, and craftsmanship in the world of fashion. As the curtains fell on this unforgettable showcase, the fashion industry and enthusiasts alike are left eagerly anticipating the trends and innovations that will shape the future of style.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor