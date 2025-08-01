PNN

New Delhi [India], August 1: The All India Institute of Occult Science celebrated its 21st Convocation Ceremony on 25th July 2025 at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, ICAR, New Delhi. The event marked a proud moment for hundreds of students who successfully completed their courses in Astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, Vastu, Tarot, Graphology, and Reiki.

The auditorium was filled with emotions, joy, and a strong sense of achievement. Students came from different parts of the country to attend this special day. Each student had their own unique experience to share - many spoke about how their lives changed after joining the institute, and how they found real knowledge and guidance here.

The event started with a lamp-lighting ceremony followed by a warm welcome to all the guests and students. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji, the founder of the institute, blessed all his students with heartfelt words, love, and support. His presence and guidance touched everyone deeply, and many students became emotional while sharing how Gurudev personally helped them through tough times in life.

The convocation was graced by the presence of esteemed government representatives, including ministers from the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs, Coal and Mines, and Jal Shakti, as well as a Member of Parliament. They honoured the students by presenting certificates, medals, and extending their best wishes for future success.

All the dignitaries praised the efforts of the institute and encouraged the students to continue spreading the light of occult science with honesty and dedication. They also graced the grand certificate distribution ceremony of the Best Astrology Institute - All India Institute of Occult Science by personally handing over the certificates to the students. Over 1200+ students were honoured with passing certificate of respective course completion. They also gave their best wishes for the bright future of all the students.

The highlight of the event was a special announcement for the students who received gold, silver, and bronze medals. Each awardee was given a special envelope containing an opportunity to advance their careers by becoming teachers and guiding others in the same field. This initiative recognized the hard work of the students and provided them with a pathway to contribute to the growth of the discipline.

In line with its commitment to social responsibility, the institute reaffirmed its initiative to support underprivileged communities. It was announced that students from BPL card holder families would be offered courses for a nominal fee of ₹1. Additionally, cancer patients would also be given the same opportunity to pursue education at the institute for just ₹1, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to learning.

This promise was fulfilled - and in this 21st convocation, 120+ BPL card holders and cancer patients successfully completed their courses and were honoured with certificates during the ceremony. Their presence and achievements added even more meaning to the event, making it a truly inclusive and inspiring celebration. That is why All India Institute of Occult Science is considered to be the best institute for occult science studies like astrology course, numerology course, palmistry course, vastu course, tarot course, graphology course, reiki course, etc

The 21st convocation was not just a ceremony - it was a celebration of learning, growth, and transformation. Everyone who attended felt proud and inspired. With every convocation, the All India Institute of Occult Science continues to prove that it is a place where real knowledge meets real change.

