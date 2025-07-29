All India Institute of Occult Science Successfully Holds its 21st Convocation Ceremony in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 28:The All India Institute of Occult Science celebrated its 21st Convocation Ceremony on 25th July 2025 at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, ICAR, New Delhi. The event marked a proud moment for hundreds of students who successfully completed their courses in Astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, Vastu, Tarot, Graphology, and Reiki.

The auditorium was filled with emotions, joy, and a strong sense of achievement. Students came from different parts of the country to attend this special day. Each student had their own unique experience to share – many spoke about how their lives changed after joining the institute, and how they found real knowledge and guidance here.

The event started with a lamp-lighting ceremony followed by a warm welcome to all the guests and students. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji, the founder of the institute, blessed all his students with heartfelt words, love, and support. His presence and guidance touched everyone deeply, and many students became emotional while sharing how Gurudev personally helped them through tough times in life.

The convocation was further graced by the presence of respected ministers who honoured the students by giving them certificates, medals, and blessings:

Shri Tokhan Sahu – Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Satish Chandra Dubey – Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Shri Janardan Singh Sigriwal – Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Raj Bhushan Choudhary- Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti of India

All the dignitaries praised the efforts of the institute and encouraged the students to continue spreading the light of occult science with honesty and dedication. They also graced the grand certificate distribution ceremony of the Best Astrology Institute – All India Institute of Occult Science by personally handing over the certificates to the students. Over 1200+ students were honoured with passing certificate of respective course completion. They also gave their best wishes for the bright future of all the students.

The most special moment of the event was when Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji made a heart-touching announcement for the students who received gold, silver, and bronze medals. All of them were given a special envelope, which contained a golden opportunity – the chance to become a teacher and guide others in the same field. This thoughtful gesture recognized the students’ hard work and gave them a proud path forward to become Gurus themselves.



As earlier promised by founder Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji, the institute stood by its commitment to society. It was announced that students who are unable to pay fees and belong to BPL card holder families will be offered courses for just ₹1. It was also announced during the 19th convocation that cancer patients, who are fighting for their lives, will also be given this opportunity to study at the institute for just ₹1.

This promise was fulfilled – and in this 21st convocation, 120+ BPL card holders and cancer patients successfully completed their courses and were honoured with certificates during the ceremony. Their presence and achievements added even more meaning to the event, making it a truly inclusive and inspiring celebration. That is why All India Institute of Occult Science is considered to be the best institute for occult science studies like astrology course, numerology course, palmistry course, vastu course, tarot course, graphology course, reiki course, etc

The 21st convocation was not just a ceremony – it was a celebration of learning, growth, and transformation. Everyone who attended felt proud and inspired. With every convocation, the All India Institute of Occult Science continues to prove that it is a place where real knowledge meets real change.

