All India Institute of Occult Science to Host 21st Grand Convocation in Delhi on July 25; Over 1200 Students to Be Honoured

New Delhi [India], July 9: The All India Institute of Occult Science, founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji, will organise its 21st Grand Convocation Ceremony on July 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM. The event will be held at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium in Pusa, Delhi.

As per the official announcement, more than 1200 students will be awarded certificates for completing professional courses in subjects such as astrology course, palmistry course, numerology course, tarot course, vastu course, reiki course, graphology course, and other spiritual sciences.

Students who have shown outstanding academic performance will be honoured with gold, silver, and bronze medals. In addition, a few students will receive the title of "Star Student" for excellence in all subjects.

Several chief guests like ministers and other dignitaries from across the country are expected to attend the convocation ceremony.

The institute is known as the best astrology institute for offering detailed study material based on ancient scriptures and Shastras. It follows a research-based approach to teaching and is recognised as one of the prominent institutes in the field of astrology and other spiritual sciences.

According to the institute, students are provided with lifetime guidance and support, even after the course ends. The academic curriculum and training methods are directly overseen by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji.

The institute invites all its students and alumni to be part of this memorable event, which celebrates not just education, but lifelong learning and connection.

