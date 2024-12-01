All India State Bank Officers' Federation elects Rupam Roy as new General Secretary

New Delhi [India], December 1 : The All India State Bank Officers' Federation (AISBOF) on November 30, elected Rupam Roy as its new General Secretary, according to an official release.

The decision was made unanimously during the 6th Executive Committee Meeting, held in Chandigarh on November 26-27, it said

The newly elected Roy will officially assume office on December 1, 2024.

Rupam Roy, who previously served as the President of AISBOF and is currently the General Secretary of the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), is well-regarded for his negotiating skills and dedication to officers' welfare.

The release added that Roy will further strengthen AISBOF's unity and efforts to address the evolving needs of its members.

The meeting also saw the election of Arun Kumar Bishoyi, General Secretary of SBIOA Bhubaneswar Circle, as the new President of AISBOF.

Meanwhile, Deepak K Sharma, the outgoing General Secretary, will retire on November 30, 2024, after an illustrious 39-year career.

According to the information available on its website, the AISBOF represents over 80,000 officers of State Bank of India and its six Associates namely State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Indore, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore.

Membership of the Federation extends to Officers belonging to Junior, Middle level as also Senior Grades performing functions of over 18,000 Branches/Offices of the State Bank Group throughout the Country.

The Federation was founded in the year 1965 (30th August 1965). It has 15 affiliates consisting of 14 Circle Associations and ABOA representing 6 Associate Banks with a total membership of over 80,000.

The Federation is an apolitical and independent trade union, as per the organisation. It is led by serving bank officers only. It is affiliated to All India Bank Officers' Confederation, which is also an independent Trade Union led by serving officers.

The Federation is committed to the objectives for which the banks were nationalized. It actively participates in, and supports all schemes and measures initiated by the Government for ameliorating the poorer sections of the society and priority sectors of the economy.

