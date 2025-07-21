All passengers and crew safe, says CSMIA after Air India plane overshoots runway

Mumbai, July 21 The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said on Monday that all passengers and crew are safe, after an incoming Air India aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at the airport.

All passengers and crew in Flight AI 2744 disembarked safely as CSMIA's emergency response teams were immediately activated following the incident.

A CSMIA spokesperson said in a statement that “An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09.27 hours on 21 July 2025”.

“CSMIA's emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the runway excursion. All passengers and crew are safe. There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway -- 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 -- has been activated,” the spokesperson added.

“At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority," said the spokesperson.

An Air India spokesperson said that all passengers and crew on flight AI2744 are safe.

"Flight AI2744 operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked,” said the airline.

The aircraft has been grounded for checks, and the safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority, the airline added.

