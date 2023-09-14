All Things Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle! Mark Your Calendars For The Elle Carnival 2023

New Delhi (India), September 14: Prepare yourself for a spectacular two-day celebration of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle at the Elle Carnival. This extraordinary event promises an immersive experience that encapsulates the very essence of style and elegance. Taking place on the 16th and 17th of September 2023 at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, the Elle Carnival is a gathering of the best in the industry, offering an array of captivating experiences.

With over 50 incredible international and homegrown brands dedicated to style and beauty, attendees can indulge in the latest fashion trends, explore makeup innovations, and discover everything in between. It’s a treasure trove for fashion enthusiasts. While immersing in the world of fashion, you can groove to the captivating beats of exceptional artists. Experience an amazing Fashion Showcase by renowned brands and styling sessions by industry experts.

Treat yourself to a shopping spree featuring luxurious brands such as Minimalist, The Body Shop, Olaplex, BindtBeauty, Kiehls, and many more. Experience exciting offers on designer brands like – Huemn, Saaksha & Kinni, Bhaane, Kanika Goyal and many more exclusively at the ELLE Booth.

Dive into smart discussions on the 17th of September with industry experts like – Siddhartha Bansal, Karan Torani, Nikita Mhaisalkar, Pranav Mishra (Huemn), Isha Borah and Dr. Kiran Sethi, who will share their insights on the ever-evolving worlds of fashion and beauty.

The Elle Carnival is a must-attend for those looking to immerse themselves in the latest trends and engage with the best brands and professionals in the industry. It’s not just an event; it’s a holistic experience that celebrates beauty and fashion at its core, making it a highlight of the year for anyone passionate about style and luxury. Don’t miss out on this unmissable opportunity to indulge in all things fashion and beauty at the Elle Carnival.

