All you need to know about 'Diwali muhurat trading'

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are set to open their doors for a special occasion on Sunday, November 12, as they prepare for the Diwali Muhurat trading session. This symbolic event is a revered tradition marking the auspicious festival of Diwali.

What is Muhurat Trading?

The Diwali Muhurat trading is a spiritual and financial event where investors and traders engage in symbolic trades. It is believed that participating in trading during this auspicious hour can usher in prosperity and success for the new financial year. This unique blend of finance and spirituality is an integral part of the Diwali celebrations. Moreover, the Muhurat trading session signifies the commencement of a new Hindu calendar year, known as Samvat, adding an extra layer of significance to the occasion.

Muhurat Trading: Timings

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that the stock market will be open from 6:00 PM to 7:15 PM on Sunday, coinciding with the festival of Diwali. The festivities will begin with a block deal window that opens at 5:45 PM. The official market session is scheduled from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM, allowing trade modifications until 7:25 PM. The closing session will wrap up the event, running from 7:25 PM to 7:35 PM.

Significance of Muhurat Trading

The Muhurat trading session is traditionally viewed as an auspicious start to the new financial year in the Indian stock market. Many experts and investors consider it a propitious time to allocate funds, believing it can bring good fortune and financial success.

In recent years, this positive sentiment has translated into tangible results, with the stock market closing in the green during the last two Muhurat trading sessions.

It's important to note that both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on November 14 to mark the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada, allowing market participants to enjoy the festival with their families and loved ones.

As investors and traders gear up for the Diwali Muhurat trading, the session not only symbolizes the desire for financial prosperity but also preserves a cherished tradition in the Indian stock market.