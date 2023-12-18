Allstate India recognized among Top 50 Companies with Great Managers

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 18: For the 5th consecutive year, Allstate India is recognized as one of the Top 50 Companies with Great Managers™ by People Business for 2023. The program identifies and acknowledges organizations and managers who foster a culture of effective leadership.

Additionally, 4 individual Allstate India managers topped the list and won the Great Managers Award. They credit their success to epitomizing managerial mantras in their everyday professional life:

- Manjunath Bhimareddy, System & Platform Architecture, highlights teamwork and common business goals.

- Veer Narendra Kanasani, Solution Architecture, stresses regular team connections, constant feedback, and empowering decisions.

- Abhishek Gupta, Enterprise Shared Services, emphasizes the importance of using data in making decisions.

- Faisal Sayed, Infrastructure Management, believes in embracing core values to create a truly exceptional workplace culture.

To be considered for the award, People Business evaluates managers in 5 focus areas:

- Drives Results: A great manager ensures desired results are achieved.

- Aligning Organization Vision: Their actions are aligned to the company plans.

- Enhancing People Performance: They drive team performance.

- Building Team Effectiveness: They align teams to common goals, build great relationships, and facilitate effective functioning of the team.

- Sustaining Individual Credibility: They have exceptional individual credibility that drives trust and influence.

Tanay Kediyal, Deputy Managing Director of Allstate India, says, "It's truly gratifying to witness recognition of our steadfast commitment to fostering an empowering culture. This recognition exemplifies the exceptional leadership within our organization, and we take immense pride in nurturing and propelling our leaders towards unparalleled success."

About Allstate India

The Allstate Corporation is one of the largest publicly held insurance providers in the United States. Ranked No. 84 in the 2023 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue, The Allstate Corporation owns and operates 18 companies in the United States, Canada, Northern Ireland, and India. Allstate India Private Limited, also known as Allstate India, is a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation. The India talent centre was set up in 2012 and operates under the corporation's Good Hands promise. As it innovates operations and technology, Allstate India has evolved beyond its technology functions to be the critical strategic business services arm of the corporation. With offices in Bengaluru and Pune, the company offers expertise to the parent organization's business areas, including technology and innovation; accounting and imaging services; policy administration; transformation solution design and support services; transformation of property liability service design; global operations and integration; and training and transition.

