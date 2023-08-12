Allstate India recognized as DEI Champions 2023 by NASSCOM

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 12: Allstate India has received the DEI Champions 2023 Award for Excellence in Women Inclusion at the 15th Edition of the NASSCOM Global Inclusion Summit. The award recognizes organizations that exhibit maturity with respect to DEI practices for women's advancement.

Organizations were evaluated as per three criteria: DEI coverage, tracking, and inclusive vision. Allstate India showcased how it created inclusive practices across the diversity spectrum with a more holistic approach. Its inclusive policies, benefits as well as hiring and retention practices were key contributors for this award.

Three programs highlight Allstate India's impact through different metrics, like internal survey scores, program adoption statistics, and employee feedback:

- AllMama which provides new and expecting mothers with 18 months of support, assisting them during pregnancy with physical and mental health benefits. It facilitates a smooth transition back to work with extended support and gradual progression.

- Allstate India's chapter Allstate Women's I Network (AWIN) is an employee impact group that nurtures women leaders throughout the organization. AWIN helps with networking, knowledge sharing, and mutual support, so women can uplift each other and achieve professional success.

- Allstate India empowers women from underserved communities through training in employable skills, while female students from rural backgrounds get monetary sponsorships and guidance to take higher education courses.

"Empowering women to thrive means tailoring policies and programs accordingly. DEI is integrated into our policy design and decision making. Our policies not only accommodate, but genuinely empower women to excel," said Chetan Garga, Managing Director, Allstate India.

About Allstate India

The Allstate Corporation is one of the largest publicly held insurance providers in the United States. Ranked No. 84 in the 2023 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue, The Allstate Corporation owns and operates 18 companies in the United States, Canada, Northern Ireland, and India. Allstate India Private Limited, also known as Allstate India, is a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation. The India talent centre was set up in 2012 and operates under the corporation's Good Hands promise. As it innovates operations and technology, Allstate India has evolved beyond its technology functions to be the critical strategic business services arm of the corporation. With offices in Bengaluru and Pune, the company offers expertise to the parent organization's business areas, including technology and innovation; accounting and imaging services; policy administration; transformation solution design and support services; transformation of property liability service design; global operations and integration; and training and transition.

