Almighty Motion Picture Acquires AV Rights to 8 Iconic Stories by Ved Prakash Sharma, Father of Pulp Fiction

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 9: India's most iconic pulp fiction author finds a new cinematic life as Almighty Motion Picture adapts eight of his most celebrated novels.

In a landmark collaboration, Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the audio-visual rights to eight blockbuster novels by Ved Prakash Sharma, the legendary author hailed as the father of Indian pulp fiction. With a readership that spans generations and a publishing record of crores of copies sold, Sharma's stories have captivated millions with their irresistible blend of thrill, drama, and mass appeal.

The titles acquired include Superstar, Paintra, Dahej Mai Revolver, Jadu Bhara Jaal, and the cult trilogy Qatil Ho To Aisa, Shakahari Khanjar, Madarialong with Naseeb Mera Dushman. These books, revered for their gripping plots and unforgettable characters, are now set to find new life on screen through high-octane cinematic adaptations.

"This is not just an acquisitionit's a tribute. Ved Prakash Sharma ji is one of the most iconic storytellers India has ever seen. His stories have shaped popular literature in our country. To bring them to the screen is both a dream and a deep responsibility. We are grateful to Shagun Sharma and Madhu Sharma ji for trusting us with this legacy," said Prabhleen Sandhu, Founder, Almighty Motion Picture.

"It's an emotional moment for our family and for fans of my father's work. Watching his stories find new form through cinema is a celebration of his legacy. Teaming up with Almighty Motion Picture ensures these adaptations will be handled with creativity and care," said Shagun Sharma, Co-Founder, Tulsi Paper Books.

With this ambitious slate, Almighty Motion Picture aims to reintroduce Sharma's timeless stories to a new generation, bridging the nostalgia of India's pulp era with the power of modern storytelling. The screen is now set for gritty action, layered drama, and enduring characters born from the golden age of Indian popular fiction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor