Almond Branding becomes one of the most awarded design agency of the year

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Almond Branding, the eminent powerhouse in branding and design, celebrated a resounding victory at two illustrious award ceremonies, cementing its legacy as a leader in innovative packaging design and brand identity solutions. The agency has been awarded the coveted title of "India's Best Packaging Design Studio" for the fifth consecutive year at the highly acclaimed India's Best Design Awards 2023. In addition to this remarkable achievement, Almond Branding was also bestowed with the "Best Brand Identity" award for its extraordinary work on HealthFab at the Afaqs Startup Brands Awards.

The India's Best Design Awards, an epitome of design excellence spanning diverse industries, have recognized Almond Branding for its unwavering dedication to pushing creative boundaries in packaging design. This prestigious accolade reaffirms the design agency's commitment to delivering avant-garde packaging design solutions that captivate consumers and elevate brands. Almond Branding's consistent recognition over five consecutive years is a testament to their steadfast commitment to branding and design excellence.

What sets the India's Best Design Studio Awards apart is that it doesn't hinge on a singular winning project; rather, it comprehensively evaluates the design agency's competence and expertise based on multiple criteria, including the team, client portfolio, and above all, transparency.

Shashwat Das, the visionary Founder of Almond Branding (https://almondbranding.com/), shared his excitement, saying, "We are elated to be recognized as the 'India's Best Design Agency' for the fifth consecutive year. This accolade reflects the talent and dedication of our team, who continually strive to redefine boundaries of Branding and Packaging Design. We are truly honoured to be acknowledged by the industry for our unwavering commitment to excellence making Almond Branding the top most branding agency in India."

Boasting an in-house packaging and printing studio, Almond Branding (https://almondbranding.com) possesses an intimate understanding of printing and prototyping nuances, ensuring a seamless pre and post-production experience. This expertise solidifies Almond Branding's position as the most sought-after Packaging Design Agency in India.

In addition to their triumphant win at the India's Best Design Awards, Almond Branding was also celebrated at the Afaqs Startup Brands Awards for their outstanding work on HealthFab's Visual Identity Design. The "Best Brand Identity" award underscores Almond Branding's proficiency in crafting impactful and memorable brand identities and design language, that drives consistency across multiple touchpoints, that deeply resonate with consumers, propelling brand success.

Shashwat Das added, "Our collaboration with HealthFab allowed us to showcase our zeal for crafting unique and effective brand identities. Winning the 'Best Brand Identity' award at the Afaqs Startup Brands Awards underscores our ability to help startups breathe life into their brand visions through design and creativity."

With these continuous wins, Almond Branding became one of the most awarded design agencies in India. In the past Almond has also won a few international awards like the Muse Creative Awards for Branding & Design.

Almond Branding's impressive track record in the design industry speaks volumes about their unwavering commitment to delivering world-class branding and design solutions, enabling brands to shine in today's fiercely competitive market.

Almond Branding, one of India's leading Strategic Branding & Design Agencies based out of Mumbai, has always had a clear focus on Packaging Design. As a specialized Packaging Design agency, Almond Branding has been the force behind some of the major Packaging Design revamps and newer launches in the country. Its esteemed list of clientele include Amul, TATA, 3M, Marico, Parle, Reliance, JKHC(Raymonds), ITC, Emami, Dabur, Kellogg's, Maharishi Ayurveda, Baidyanath, Hindustan Pencils, to name a few.

On one hand, Almond helps some of the top FMCG companies to launch new products in the market with the most awesome Packaging Design. On the other hand it also helps Startups with Packaging Design solutions that donot cost a fortune and yet is very effective in the market. Almond Branding has a vision of helping startups with the most unique Packaging Design solutions so that they can confidently take-on their bigger counterparts on the retail shelves. For Startups who can't afford to advertise, the Packaging Design becomes the single most and critical form of Brand communication.

With over a decade of experience, the team at Almond Branding is immensely passionate about Packaging Design and Brand Design as a whole. Well equipped with the best of domain expertise, it looks at every new project as an opportunity to try something new.

Some of the factors that sets Almond Branding apart are:

* Print friendly Artwork Creation: After the Packaging Design is finalized, print friendly Artwork files are created keeping the printing process and restrictions in mind so that you can directly handover these files to the printer for faster production. Almond Branding ensures what is shown on screen is achieved while printing for your packaging.

* Print Online Supervision: Almond Branding also provides the value addition of accompanying you to Print Online at the printer's end to supervise the final printing process inorder to achieve the desired results.

* Packaging Mockups: Mockups are an essential part of Almond's Packaging Design process. It helps you make a better-informed decision about the proposed Packaging Design by presenting an almost equivalent replica on similar substrate mockups.

For further information, please visit Almond Branding's website: https://almondbranding.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor