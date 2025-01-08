Aloka Vision Programme by ZEISS conducts eye screening camp for drivers supported by Shell India

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8: ZEISS, a globally leading player in optics and optoelectronics, conducted an eye checkup camp for drivers in partnership with Shell India. This initiative was part of the Aloka Vision Programme by ZEISS, which aims to address issues of affordability, accessibility, and availability to ensure clear vision for all. The camp successfully covered over 300 drivers and their families.

During the camp, it was discovered that 50% of the drivers tested had vision-related issues. Specifically, around 40% struggled with near-vision issues, 31% had distance-vision issues, and 30% had both near-vision and distance-vision issues. Alarmingly, these commercial drivers were unaware of their vision health problems until they were screened in this eye-checkup drive by ZEISS India and Shell India.

While near-vision issues prevailed mostly in the age bracket of 39-52, 31% of distance-vision problems were found in the age group below 40 years.

Dr Premjeeth Moodbidri, Head of Aloka Vision Programme by ZEISS, "At ZEISS, we are dedicated to advancing cutting-edge techniques that address a range of vision issues, enabling surgeries and treatments to be performed with greater efficiency and minimal time. Regular eye exams are vital for detecting prevalent eye conditions, such as cataracts, glaucoma, and refractive issues like myopia, which, if untreated, can lead to visual impairment or blindness. Many vision problems can be managed or even reversed with prescribed eyewear. This awareness camp addresses these preventable conditions and makes accessible, affordable eye care a reality for underserved communities."

Kartiki Karihaloo, Marketing Manager, Shell Mobility, India, "Aligning with our Powering Lives ambition, Shell India is proud to partner with ZEISS to drive positive change in the lives of commercial drivers. Our joint initiative seeks to address the critical issue of vision health, providing drivers with the knowledge, tools, and support needed to protect their eyesight."

Most commercial drivers who were tested had never undergone an eye examination before, leaving them unaware of their impaired vision. This lack of awareness poses considerable risks, compromising their safety and increasing the likelihood of road mishaps due to uncorrected vision issues. The spectacles provided by ZEISS and Shell India to the drivers will aim at improving their visual acuity and enhancing road safety.

