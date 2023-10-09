ALP Overseas acquires SoffSeal International Inc, in USA

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 9: ALP Overseas (I) Pvt Ltd, a part of the Rs 2000 Cr ALP Group, today announced that its 100 per cent USA subsidiary ALP USA Inc has acquired SoffSeal, a US based manufacturer of rubber seals and molded auto parts for leading US automotive brands. This second acquisition, will strengthen ALP Overseas' offering in US market and its distribution. ALP Group is a market leader in manufacturing weather seals in India, and has its presence in USA, Europe, Australia, and Africa as well. Speaking of the quick acquisition, Tejbir Singh Anand, Managing Director of ALP Overseas, said, "The opportunity was good for us as we have mastered the art of manufacturing weather seals in India and can apply the same manufacturing and distribution acumen in SoffSeal to gain rapid growth.This will help USA auto parts industry and will help ALP Overseas to export SoffSeal products in other geographies."

Founded in 1980, SoffSeal, Inc., is the industry leader in manufacturing quality weatherstripping and rubber detail items. The company carries the widest selection of weatherstripping products for Chevrolet, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, Mopar and Ford applications from the 1920's to the early 2000's. The product line spans across full-size cars, street rods, muscle cars and trucks.

The company's product range includes door seals, roof rail seals, convertible and t-top kits, gaskets and of course complete weatherstripping kits for Restoration applications.

SoffSeal - manufacturing capabilities include rubber transfer molding, injection molding and die cutting. The focus is in Automotive Restoration, however, the company does offer capabilities as a service; for manufacture of rubber products for the 'Specialty Vehicle' market segment. SoffSeal specializes in short run custom molded rubber products, with the manufacturing know-how to help all industries.

About ALP Group

ALP Group is a leading manufacturer of Rubber, EPDM, Polymer,and Silicon products for Automotive, Railways and Aerospace industries. It also has a range of Thermal & Acoustic Insulation products for HVAC, Construction industries, and packaging applications. The company manufactures several household products as well, e.g anti-skid bathroom mats, yoga mats, window and door seals, shower seals, door stoppers and anti-fatigue kitchen mats. The group turnover is USD 240 million, while the capital employed is close to USD 100 million. The Group, founded in 1985, has, at present, seven state of the art manufacturing units, located in India & across South Africa and Australia. It also has its presence in Europe, USA, Middle East and South East Asia with a total of 11 companies across the world and employs over 4000 trained workforce. The company's R&D and testing laboratories are NABL accredited,and DSIR approved. www.alpgroup.in

ALP Overseas (I) Private Limited

ALP Overseas,leverages the group's strength in Polymer Technology to cater to various International customers. The Company utilizes manufacturing facilities in Australia, India, and South Africa and has distribution network in Europe, USA, Middle East, and Africa.The company already has a strong presence in USA, in auto glass replacement market.

Contact

naresh.corp@anbros.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241886/ALP_Group_SoffSeal.jpg

